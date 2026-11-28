ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA Hails Revised Delimitation Bill As Historic Step For Expanding Representation, Women's Quota

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the special sitting of the Budget Session 2026, during a debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill and delimitation, in New Delhi on Friday, April 17, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: NDA leaders on Saturday welcomed the revised Delimitation Bill approved by the Union Cabinet, describing it as a "historic step" to expand legislative representation and implement 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

The BJP-led Central government is expected to introduce the proposed legislation during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30.

Leaders from various NDA constituents expressed support for the Cabinet's decision, saying the proposed changes would increase representation, provide greater opportunities to women and address the need for delimitation of constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for approving the Bill. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to open the path for 33 per cent reservation for women. The Cabinet has ensured that before the 2029 elections, this law will come into effect, and women will no longer have to wait any longer," Pathak said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also welcomed the Centre's decision, highlighting the opportunities that an increase in the number of parliamentary seats could create.

"With 40 additional MPs in Uttar Pradesh, many talented individuals will get an opportunity. Women possess immense talent, and when given opportunities, they have often demonstrated that they can perform even better than men. With 33 per cent reservation for women, the atmosphere in both the country's Parliament and the State Assembly will become even better," Maurya said, while expressing gratitude to the Centre.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma, speaking to IANS, said the proposed reforms reflected Prime Minister Modi's efforts to bring changes aimed at improving public representation and governance.

"Congress is opposing these reforms despite its claims of protecting the Constitution. The country has decided that women must get their rightful representation, and the BJP stands firmly behind this under Modi-ji's leadership," Sharma said.

JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha also backed the proposed delimitation exercise, pointing out that the last such exercise was conducted in 1971-72.