NDA Govt Showcases Gains In Security, Economy & Global Standing On Completing 12 Years In Office
As welfare delivery and healthcare expansion received a major push, India is on track to achieve a $5 trillion economy within the next two years.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
New Delhi: A transformative voyage marked by stronger national security, rapid economic growth, healthcare promotion, infrastructure expansion and India's rising influence on the global stage — this is how the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government described its 12-year journey.
The anniversary celebrations, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, focused on the theme of "Rashtra Pratham" (Nation First), a principle the government says has guided its policies since Narendra Modi first assumed office as Prime Minister in May 2014.
National Security Takes Centre Stage
National security has emerged as one of the defining pillars of the NDA government's narrative. The Centre highlighted a series of military and strategic initiatives, including the surgical strikes following the 2016 Uri terror attack, the Balakot air strikes after the Pulwama attack in 2019, and the recently conducted Operation Sindoor.
According to government data, Operation Sindoor led to the destruction of more than 100 terrorist camps and nine major terror hideouts. India's response to terrorism, according to the government, now rests on three principles: a decisive response to attacks, refusal to succumb to nuclear blackmail, and holding both terrorists and their sponsors accountable.
The government also underlined significant progress in defence modernisation. India's defence budget for 2026-27 has reached nearly Rs eight lakh crore, almost three times the allocation in 2013-14. Indigenous defence manufacturing has received a major boost, with over 36,000 defence products identified for domestic production and manufacturing already underway for more than 12,000 items.
Projects such as the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft programme, Akash-NG and QRSAM air defence systems, and the BrahMos missile programme were showcased as examples of growing self-reliance in defence production. India's successful anti-satellite missile test under Mission Shakti has also placed the country among a select group of space powers.
Welfare Delivery and Healthcare Expansion
Welfare delivery and healthcare expansion have been among the key achievements highlighted by the NDA government in 12 years. According to official figures, more than four crore houses have been sanctioned or constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), providing permanent homes to economically weaker families. The government also said street vendors received loans worth over Rs 17,000 crore under PM SVANidhi, while more than 57 crore Mudra loans were sanctioned to support small entrepreneurs.
The Centre claimed that nearly 25 crore people have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty since 2014. More than 12 crore toilets have been built under the Swachh Bharat Mission, helping over five lakh villages achieve open defecation-free status.
In healthcare, over 43 crore Ayushman cards have been issued under AB-PMJAY, with more than 12 crore patients receiving treatment through 36,000 empanelled hospitals. The government also highlighted the expansion of over 19,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, administration of more than 220 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, and a 21% decline in tuberculosis incidence between 2015 and 2024.
Rising Global Influence
The government claimed that India's foreign policy has undergone a significant transformation since 2014, moving from what it described as a defensive posture to a more proactive and assertive global role.
The successful hosting of the G20 Summit in New Delhi was highlighted as a landmark achievement. India secured unanimous consensus on the Leaders' Declaration despite geopolitical divisions, strengthening its position as a bridge between developed and developing nations.
According to the documents, India has emerged as a leading voice of the Global South while maintaining strong relations with major powers, including the United States, Russia, European nations and countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
Initiatives such as Vaccine Maitri during the COVID-19 pandemic and Operation Ganga during the Russia-Ukraine conflict were cited as examples of India's growing role as a first responder during international crises.
The government also pointed to strengthened engagement with ASEAN countries through the Act East Policy and a firm stance on issues concerning border security and trade relations with China.
Economic Growth and Reforms
The NDA government has placed economic growth at the heart of its development agenda. According to official figures, India's GDP at current prices crossed Rs 345 lakh crore in 2025-26, making it one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.
According to the documents, India took nearly six decades after Independence to become a $1 trillion economy but has rapidly progressed from a $2 trillion economy in 2014 to more than $4 trillion today. The government believes India is on track to achieve the $5 trillion milestone within the next two years.
India's exports reached a record Rs 79 lakh crore in 2025-26, while foreign exchange reserves climbed to nearly Rs 67 lakh crore, providing a strong buffer against global economic shocks.
The Centre also highlighted major tax reforms, including the rationalisation of income tax slabs and the implementation of the New Income Tax Act, 2025. Under the new regime, annual income up to Rs 12 lakh for individuals and Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers has been made tax-free.
Public sector banks reported record profits nearing Rs two lakh crore in 2025-26, reflecting what officials described as improved financial stability and stronger credit growth.
Manufacturing and Technology Push
The government has projected Aatmanirbhar Bharat as a cornerstone of its economic strategy, placing significant emphasis on electronics manufacturing, semiconductors and digital technologies. Electronics production has increased more than six-fold since 2014, while exports have grown eight times, reaching approximately Rs 3.3 lakh crore. India now hosts nearly 300 mobile phone manufacturing units compared to only two in 2014.
Under the Semicon India Programme, investments worth over Rs 1.64 lakh crore have been mobilised, with approvals granted for multiple semiconductor fabrication and packaging projects across six states. These initiatives, according to the government, are laying the foundation for India to emerge as a major player in the global semiconductor ecosystem over the coming decade.
Infrastructure Revolution
Infrastructure development remains one of the most visible aspects of the NDA government's record. India's road network has expanded to nearly 64 lakh kilometres, making it the second-largest in the world. Metro rail connectivity has crossed 1,155 kilometres, giving India the third-largest metro network globally.
The railway sector has witnessed rapid electrification, with 99.6% of the broad-gauge network now electrified. Officials say this has improved efficiency, reduced carbon emissions and strengthened India's commitment to sustainable transportation.
Major engineering projects such as the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, the Atal Tunnel and the under-construction Zojila Tunnel were highlighted as symbols of modern India's infrastructure capabilities. Work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is also progressing, with substantial civil works completed on key sections of the project, the government said.
Digital Governance and Financial Inclusion
The government credited digital public infrastructure with transforming governance and service delivery. More than Rs 51 lakh crore has been transferred directly to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanisms, while leakages worth an estimated Rs 4.3 lakh crore have been plugged.
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become one of the world's largest real-time payment systems, accounting for nearly 49% of global real-time payment transactions. Over 2,300 crore UPI transactions were recorded in March 2026 alone.
Financial inclusion has also expanded dramatically through the Jan Dhan programme, with more than 58 crore beneficiaries now connected to the formal banking system. Internet connectivity has increased fourfold since 2014, reaching more than 103 crore connections, while 5G services are available in nearly all districts of the country.
Towards a Developed India
As the NDA government enters its 13th year in office, it has set its sights on achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat or Developed India.
The government opined that the past 12 years have laid the foundation for a stronger, more secure and economically resilient nation. From defence self-reliance and global diplomacy to infrastructure expansion and digital governance, the Centre says its policies have transformed India's development trajectory.
While political opponents continue to raise concerns over issues such as unemployment, inflation and social cohesion, the government maintains that its focus on economic growth, national security and inclusive development will guide the country's next phase of progress.
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