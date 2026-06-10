ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA Govt Showcases Gains In Security, Economy & Global Standing On Completing 12 Years In Office

The government opined that the past 12 years have laid the foundation for a stronger, more secure and economically resilient nation. ( BJP )

New Delhi: A transformative voyage marked by stronger national security, rapid economic growth, healthcare promotion, infrastructure expansion and India's rising influence on the global stage — this is how the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government described its 12-year journey.

The anniversary celebrations, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, focused on the theme of "Rashtra Pratham" (Nation First), a principle the government says has guided its policies since Narendra Modi first assumed office as Prime Minister in May 2014.

The Centre claimed that nearly 25 crore people have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty since 2014. (BJP)

National Security Takes Centre Stage

National security has emerged as one of the defining pillars of the NDA government's narrative. The Centre highlighted a series of military and strategic initiatives, including the surgical strikes following the 2016 Uri terror attack, the Balakot air strikes after the Pulwama attack in 2019, and the recently conducted Operation Sindoor.

According to government data, Operation Sindoor led to the destruction of more than 100 terrorist camps and nine major terror hideouts. India's response to terrorism, according to the government, now rests on three principles: a decisive response to attacks, refusal to succumb to nuclear blackmail, and holding both terrorists and their sponsors accountable.

Financial inclusion has also expanded dramatically through the Jan Dhan programme. (BJP)

The government also underlined significant progress in defence modernisation. India's defence budget for 2026-27 has reached nearly Rs eight lakh crore, almost three times the allocation in 2013-14. Indigenous defence manufacturing has received a major boost, with over 36,000 defence products identified for domestic production and manufacturing already underway for more than 12,000 items.

Projects such as the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft programme, Akash-NG and QRSAM air defence systems, and the BrahMos missile programme were showcased as examples of growing self-reliance in defence production. India's successful anti-satellite missile test under Mission Shakti has also placed the country among a select group of space powers.

In healthcare, over 43 crore Ayushman cards have been issued under AB-PMJAY. (BJP)

Welfare Delivery and Healthcare Expansion

Welfare delivery and healthcare expansion have been among the key achievements highlighted by the NDA government in 12 years. According to official figures, more than four crore houses have been sanctioned or constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), providing permanent homes to economically weaker families. The government also said street vendors received loans worth over Rs 17,000 crore under PM SVANidhi, while more than 57 crore Mudra loans were sanctioned to support small entrepreneurs.

The Centre claimed that nearly 25 crore people have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty since 2014. More than 12 crore toilets have been built under the Swachh Bharat Mission, helping over five lakh villages achieve open defecation-free status.

The successful hosting of the G20 Summit in New Delhi was highlighted as a landmark achievement. (BJP)

In healthcare, over 43 crore Ayushman cards have been issued under AB-PMJAY, with more than 12 crore patients receiving treatment through 36,000 empanelled hospitals. The government also highlighted the expansion of over 19,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, administration of more than 220 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, and a 21% decline in tuberculosis incidence between 2015 and 2024.

Rising Global Influence

The government claimed that India's foreign policy has undergone a significant transformation since 2014, moving from what it described as a defensive posture to a more proactive and assertive global role.

The successful hosting of the G20 Summit in New Delhi was highlighted as a landmark achievement. India secured unanimous consensus on the Leaders' Declaration despite geopolitical divisions, strengthening its position as a bridge between developed and developing nations.