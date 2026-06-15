ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA Govt Focused On Improving Ordinary Citizens' Quality Of Life In 12 yrs: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the NDA government has increasingly focused on improving ordinary citizens' quality of life over 12 years and worked on easier access to opportunities, better infrastructure, improved public services and quality education, among others.

Terming his dispensation "a government for the middle class", Modi further said it is a privilege to be working towards fulfilling the aspirations of the middle class as they have contributed to nation-building in countless ways.

"Over the last decade, governance has increasingly focused on improving the quality of life of ordinary citizens. Our efforts are about easier access to opportunities, better infrastructure, improved public services, affordable healthcare, quality education, cleaner cities and reduced burdens in everyday life," Modi said in a post on X.

The 'MyGov India', a flagship citizen engagement platform of the central government, stated that under Modi's leadership, India's middle class has seen a strong rise in living standards over the past 12 years, supported by better infrastructure, improved connectivity, tax relief measures, and expanded public services.