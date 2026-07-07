NDA Delegation From Karnataka Meets Election Commission In New Delhi, Flags 'Irregularities' In SIR
They submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting serious irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka, reports Santu Das
Published : July 7, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
New Delhi: A delegation of the National Democratic Alliance from Karnataka comprising Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders met the Election Commission of India in New Delhi and raised issues related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
The delegation, which met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the EC headquarters in New Delhi, included Union Ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, among others.
During their meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner, they alleged irregularities in the ongoing SIR excercise being carried out in the state and urged to look into the matter.
Apprising about their meeting, Kumaraswamy said he along with senior leaders of the NDA Karnataka delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner and submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting serious irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka.
"We placed before the Commission extensive documentary and video evidence showing enumeration forms allegedly being filled in bulk at community halls, anganwadis, convention centres and other locations instead of through the prescribed door-to-door verification process," Kumaraswamy said.
"We also highlighted instances of WhatsApp groups being used to mobilise people for the SIR exercise, mandatory verification visits not being carried out, relatives being accepted for verification without adherence to the prescribed eligibility criteria, and persons with common surnames being treated as members of the same family without proper verification," he said.
The Union Minister said the unusually rapid completion of nearly 72% of the exercise within just six days was also brought to the Commission’s attention.
"We urged the Election Commission to order re-verification of all enumeration forms already collected, ensure mandatory door-to-door verification, appoint Central Observers from outside Karnataka to oversee the SIR process in every district, and initiate strict legal and disciplinary action against officials and political functionaries found responsible for violating the prescribed procedures or facilitating these irregularities," he wrote on X.
Kumaraswamy stated the sanctity of our electoral rolls and the integrity of the democratic process cannot be compromised.
He said the SIR exercise must be fair, transparent and impartial, in complete adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission.
According to the schedule of the SIR in Karnataka, the house-to-house visits by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) which kicked off on June 30, will continue till July 29.
The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5.
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