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NDA Delegation From Karnataka Meets Election Commission In New Delhi, Flags 'Irregularities' In SIR

Union Ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi with NDA delegation submit documents to the Chief Election Commissioner regarding the alleged irregularities in the ongoing SIR enumeration in Karnataka, in New Delhi on Tuesday ( @hd_kumaraswamy X/ANI Photo )

New Delhi: A delegation of the National Democratic Alliance from Karnataka comprising Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders met the Election Commission of India in New Delhi and raised issues related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The delegation, which met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the EC headquarters in New Delhi, included Union Ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, among others.

During their meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner, they alleged irregularities in the ongoing SIR excercise being carried out in the state and urged to look into the matter.

Apprising about their meeting, Kumaraswamy said he along with senior leaders of the NDA Karnataka delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner and submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting serious irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka.

"We placed before the Commission extensive documentary and video evidence showing enumeration forms allegedly being filled in bulk at community halls, anganwadis, convention centres and other locations instead of through the prescribed door-to-door verification process," Kumaraswamy said.

"We also highlighted instances of WhatsApp groups being used to mobilise people for the SIR exercise, mandatory verification visits not being carried out, relatives being accepted for verification without adherence to the prescribed eligibility criteria, and persons with common surnames being treated as members of the same family without proper verification," he said.