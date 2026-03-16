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NDA Clinches All Five Rajya Sabha Seats In Bihar As Four Opposition MLAs Do Not Vote

BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary flash the victory sign after casting their vote for the Rajya Sabha elections at the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in Patna on Monday ( IANS )

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) outmanoeuvred the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) to clinch all five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar on Monday. The win came amid a 'no show' by four opposition MLAs, including three from the Congress and one from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), indicating that the opposition alliance could not keep its flock together. It led to the defeat of its only candidate and incumbent Rajya Sabha member, Amarendra Dhari Singh. Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin, Union minister Ram Nath Thakur, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha, and saffron party leader Shivesh Kumar were among the winners. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary congratulates BJP National President Nitin Nabin after his win in the Rajya Sabha election in Patna on Monday, March 16, 2026 (IANS) The newly-elected members of the Upper House of the Parliament will take the oath after the current tenure of the seats expires on April 9. "We always said that we would win all five seats. We did not have to keep our MLAs tied like the Opposition. Four-legged creatures are tied, not the human beings. The Mahagathbandhan shut its MLAs in hotel rooms. It should tell why its four legislators did not come to vote. We would have won even if they had voted," Bihar minister and senior JD(U) leader Sharwan Kumar said. Reacting to the absence of party MLAs and the results, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Kumar alleged that "three MLAs of our party have been stolen by the BJP." RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav alleged that the ruling alliance used "power and money" to influence the outcome because it knew the Opposition had the numbers on its side. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravishankar Prasad, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, and others flash the victory sign after casting their vote for the Rajya Sabha elections at the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in Patna on Monday (IANS)