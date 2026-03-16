NDA Clinches All Five Rajya Sabha Seats In Bihar As Four Opposition MLAs Do Not Vote
The newly elected members of the Upper House of the Parliament will take oath after the current tenure of the seats expires on April 9.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) outmanoeuvred the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) to clinch all five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar on Monday.
The win came amid a 'no show' by four opposition MLAs, including three from the Congress and one from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), indicating that the opposition alliance could not keep its flock together. It led to the defeat of its only candidate and incumbent Rajya Sabha member, Amarendra Dhari Singh.
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin, Union minister Ram Nath Thakur, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha, and saffron party leader Shivesh Kumar were among the winners.
The newly-elected members of the Upper House of the Parliament will take the oath after the current tenure of the seats expires on April 9.
"We always said that we would win all five seats. We did not have to keep our MLAs tied like the Opposition. Four-legged creatures are tied, not the human beings. The Mahagathbandhan shut its MLAs in hotel rooms. It should tell why its four legislators did not come to vote. We would have won even if they had voted," Bihar minister and senior JD(U) leader Sharwan Kumar said.
Reacting to the absence of party MLAs and the results, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Kumar alleged that "three MLAs of our party have been stolen by the BJP."
RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav alleged that the ruling alliance used "power and money" to influence the outcome because it knew the Opposition had the numbers on its side.
"We had 41 votes to win the fifth seat, while the NDA was short by three. It naturally used resources and pressure tactics to address the situation. Horse-trading in politics is unacceptable. The results show what kind of politics is going on in the country," Shakti said.
The RJD leader added that the MLAs who did not show up lost their credibility and the voters' trust, thereby destroying their political future.
With the win, Nitish, 75, takes another step towards quitting as the chief minister and stepping away from active politics. He has been holding the post for the past 20 years with a brief interregnum of around nine months in 2014-15 when he anointed Jitan Ram Manjhi (currently a Union Minister) in his place, following the JD(U)'s poor performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Nitin is currently an MLA from the Bankipur constituency in Patna. The Rajya Sabha membership signals his complete shift to politics at the Centre and a strong possibility of being inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet. Ram Nath and Upendra are incumbent Rajya Sabha members, while Shivesh, a former legislator, has risen through the ranks.
All the 202 NDA MLAs in the 243-member Assembly cast their votes with their respective parties, ensuring that all of them came to Patna for the purpose. The BJP has 89, JD(U)85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) has five, and RLM has four MLAs.
The opposition parties had 41 MLAs in the House, including 35 of the Mahagathbandhan – enough to ensure Amarendra's victory. The five MLAs of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and the lone Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had professed support to him.
However, three of the six Congress MLAs – Surendra Prasad (Valmikinagar constituency, West Champaran district), Manoj Bishwas (Forbesganj constituency, Araria district), Manohar Prasad Singh (Manihari constituency, Katihar district) – and RJD MLA Fasial Rahman (Dhaka constituency, East Champaran) did not turn up to vote for the Mahagathbandhan candidate.
The mobile phones of the three Congress MLAs were switched off throughout the day, and there was no information about their whereabouts. Incidentally, speculations about a split in the Congress had been circulating since December last year. Manoj and Manohar had past links with the JD(U), while Faisal is said to be associated with a senior JD(U) MP.
Reacting to his absence, Faisal said, "My mother is ill and undergoing treatment in Delhi. I had reached Patna on Sunday to participate in voting, but got information that her condition had deteriorated. I rushed back to Delhi. There is nothing above my mother for me in this world," Faisal said.
This reduced the opposition’s strength to 37 and disrupted Amarendra's chance of being re-elected to the Council of States, for which he had filed nomination papers from the RJD. Nitish, Nitin, Ram Nath, and Upendra won through the first preference votes. Shivesh did not receive enough votes to secure victory in the first round of counting. He was elected through the second preference votes.
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