ETV Bharat / bharat

'NDA Cadets Are Heirs To A Great Legacy': Rajnath Singh Attends 151st Course Passing Out Parade

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the NDA cadets at the 151st Course Passing Out Parade at the Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla, Pune on Sunday, Nov 29, 2026. ( Screengrab/ X@rajnathsingh )

Pune: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described the National Defence Academy (NDA) cadets as the "heirs to a great legacy" and called for forging a "powerful synergy between intellectual prowess and human effort, a combination that propels India to the forefront globally."

Addressing the cadets during the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 151st Course at the Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla, Pune, Singh said that while he had attended the event in his capacity as Defence Minister, he wanted to speak to the young officers as a guardian and remind them of the responsibilities that came with wearing the uniform.

"I have come among you to congratulate you on joining the Indian Armed Forces and to share a few thoughts with you. Although I am here in my capacity as the Defence Minister, I would like to speak to you all as a guardian," he said. Emphasising the responsibility associated with military service, Singh said the training received by the cadets had prepared them for duties beyond their age and experience. He reminded them that wearing the uniform meant carrying a profound responsibility towards the nation. "While you may be young, the training you have undergone means you are no longer just 'children'; the uniform you wear carries with it a profound responsibility," the Defence Minister said. He also highlighted the opportunities ahead for the cadets, noting that they would go on to serve the country in different capacities across the three services, with some potentially rising to the highest positions in the defence establishment.