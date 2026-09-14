ETV Bharat / bharat

On Uniform Civil Code, Bihar Allies Led By JD(U) Not On Same Page With BJP

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resolve, to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in 21 states before 2029, has ruffled the feathers of its ally Janata Dal (United) in Bihar. Senior JD(U) leader and former minister Shyam Rajak has stated that the UCC will never be implemented in the state. He said that while his party supported it at the Centre, its leaders have been opposed to it from the beginning.

Rajak, a legislator from Phulwari Sharif, said although Samrat Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the Chief Minister of Bihar, the government is run by a coalition. The UCC will not be allowed to be implemented in Bihar.

"When this Bill came to Parliament, our leader (Nitish Kumar) clearly stated that he supported the Bill, but would not allow it to be implemented in his state. We stand by that position," he said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also expressed opposition to the UCC, saying that the BJP wants to advance its own political agenda and is attempting to undermine constitutional rights.

Party spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said that JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) and the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) should clarify whether they accept the BJP's agenda or Babasaheb B R Ambedkar's constitutional system, which provides equal rights to people of all religions.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Satish Chandra Dubey has stated that many states have already implemented the UCC, and many more will implement it in the coming days. “This is necessary in the national interest. The Home Minister must have made his statement after careful consideration. He makes statements only after completing the necessary work. It should be implemented,” he said.

"The UCC is the spirit of Article 44 of the Constitution. It is a matter of equal rights for women, not against any religion. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) states will implement it through discussion, suggestions and consensus. Bihar will also be part of that process. There is time till 2029," said BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar Sharma.