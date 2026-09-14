On Uniform Civil Code, Bihar Allies Led By JD(U) Not On Same Page With BJP
Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim to implement UCC in 21 states before 2029 has ruffled the feathers of its ally JDU, reports Avinash.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resolve, to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in 21 states before 2029, has ruffled the feathers of its ally Janata Dal (United) in Bihar. Senior JD(U) leader and former minister Shyam Rajak has stated that the UCC will never be implemented in the state. He said that while his party supported it at the Centre, its leaders have been opposed to it from the beginning.
Rajak, a legislator from Phulwari Sharif, said although Samrat Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the Chief Minister of Bihar, the government is run by a coalition. The UCC will not be allowed to be implemented in Bihar.
"When this Bill came to Parliament, our leader (Nitish Kumar) clearly stated that he supported the Bill, but would not allow it to be implemented in his state. We stand by that position," he said.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also expressed opposition to the UCC, saying that the BJP wants to advance its own political agenda and is attempting to undermine constitutional rights.
Party spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said that JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) and the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) should clarify whether they accept the BJP's agenda or Babasaheb B R Ambedkar's constitutional system, which provides equal rights to people of all religions.
Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Satish Chandra Dubey has stated that many states have already implemented the UCC, and many more will implement it in the coming days. “This is necessary in the national interest. The Home Minister must have made his statement after careful consideration. He makes statements only after completing the necessary work. It should be implemented,” he said.
"The UCC is the spirit of Article 44 of the Constitution. It is a matter of equal rights for women, not against any religion. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) states will implement it through discussion, suggestions and consensus. Bihar will also be part of that process. There is time till 2029," said BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar Sharma.
Different voices have started emerging on the issue in Bihar. While LJP spokesperson Professor Vineet Kumar Singh said his party wants the UCC to be implemented nationwide and the opposition should also support it, HAM(S) national president and Bihar minister Santosh Suman said his party will consider the UCC when the Bill is presented.
Amit Shah had said in Mumbai on Sunday, “Many states have implemented the UCC. I am confident we will implement it in all 21 BJP-NDA ruled states before 2029."
Political observer Priya Ranjan Bharti said UCC has been on the BJP's agenda since its inception, and it is trying to make it a major issue ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. It has never been able to make the UCC an issue in Bihar only because Nitish Kumar has been opposed to it in the state. “Now, with Samrat Chaudhary as the CM and the BJP the largest party in the state, BJP will make it an issue,” Bharti said.
"There will certainly be opposition from the JD(U), but the extent of that opposition remains to be seen. When the UCC was introduced at the Centre, the JD(U) neither supported nor opposed it. If the BJP attempts to implement it arbitrarily, this issue could lead to a rift between the JD(U) and the BJP," Bharti said.
The UCC aims for a uniform law on all matters related to marriage and divorce, inheritance and property division, adoption, maintenance, wills and family rights. Currently, a uniform law applies only to criminal matters.
Uttarakhand was the first state in the country to implement the UCC, followed by Assam and Gujarat. Now, preparations are underway to implement it in other BJP-ruled states.
Also Read:
- UCC In 21 BJP-NDA States By 2029 Will Prove Milestone For Gender Equality: VHP
- UCC To Be Implemented In All NDA-ruled States By 2029: Amit Shah
- Madhya Pradesh Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Becomes Fourth State In Country To Do So
- West Bengal Govt Sets Up Committee To Examine Draft Uniform Civil Code Bill