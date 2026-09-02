ETV Bharat / bharat

NCW Seeks Report On Telangana Nurse's Rape-Murder Within 7 Days

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 21-year-old nurse at Thukkuguda in Telangana and sought an Action Taken Report within seven days.

In an X post on Wednesday, the Commission said its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Telangana Director General of Police seeking "immediate and stringent action".

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported brutal sexual assault and murder of a 21-year-old nurse at Thukkuguda in Telangana," the post read.

The Commission has directed an expeditious investigation and custodial interrogation of the accused, including establishing the complete sequence of events, motive and prior criminal history.