NCW Seeks Action Taken Report After Woman Murdered, Dismembered In Agra
The accused was arrested after he allegedly killed his lover, dismembered her body, put her head in a packet and threw it in a canal.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Taking cognisance of the gruesome murder of a 32-year-old woman in Agra, the National Commission for Women on Friday sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Uttar Pradesh Police.
The accused Vinay, aged 30, was arrested on January 25 after he allegedly killed his said lover, dismembered her body, put her head in a packet and threw it in a canal. Condemning the heinous crime, directing a strict and time-bound investigation.
In a post on their official X handle, the women’s body said,” The alleged killing, involving extreme violence and dismemberment, is barbaric, reprehensible, and a grave violation of a woman’s right to life, dignity, and safety. The Commission strongly condemns this heinous crime.”
In this regard, the Chairperson of the Commission, Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, directing a strict and time-bound investigation, stringent action against the accused, and comprehensive support to the victim’s family. “A detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) has been sought from the concerned authorities within five days,” the tweet added.
The victim, working as an HR manager in a private company at its office in Agra, was allegedly in a relationship with Vinay, who worked as an accountant in the same company. Vinay wanted to marry Minki, but she refused, leading to a dispute between them, as per the police.
"After an argument, he repeatedly attacked her with a knife used to cut coconuts, inflicting a fatal blow on her neck. He then dismembered the body, packed it in a plastic bag and sealed it with parcel tape. The head was kept in a separate sack," a police official said.
Late on January 24 night, after the murder, he put the body in a sack and was going to throw it into the Yamuna river, but abandoned it on the bridge and fled, the police said. The dismembered head was kept in a black packet and thrown in a canal, the police said, adding that divers have been pressed into service to locate it. Based on several CCTV footage and the evidence found at the office, the police arrested Vinay on January 25.
