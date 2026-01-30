ETV Bharat / bharat

NCW Seeks Action Taken Report After Woman Murdered, Dismembered In Agra

New Delhi: Taking cognisance of the gruesome murder of a 32-year-old woman in Agra, the National Commission for Women on Friday sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The accused Vinay, aged 30, was arrested on January 25 after he allegedly killed his said lover, dismembered her body, put her head in a packet and threw it in a canal. Condemning the heinous crime, directing a strict and time-bound investigation.

In a post on their official X handle, the women’s body said,” The alleged killing, involving extreme violence and dismemberment, is barbaric, reprehensible, and a grave violation of a woman’s right to life, dignity, and safety. The Commission strongly condemns this heinous crime.”

In this regard, the Chairperson of the Commission, Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, directing a strict and time-bound investigation, stringent action against the accused, and comprehensive support to the victim’s family. “A detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) has been sought from the concerned authorities within five days,” the tweet added.