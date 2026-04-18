ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra: NCW Reviews Parthwada Sexual Abuse Case, Calls For Strict Action

New Delhi: Vijaya Rahatkar, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), has reviewed the progress of the Paratwada case in Maharashtra's Amravati, involving the alleged creation and circulation of obscene videos and images of young girls.

She chaired a high-level review meeting with senior district officials, including Amravati Police Commissioner Rakesh Ola, District Magistrate Ashish Yerekar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishal Anand, and Additional Superintendent of Police, Achalpur, Shubham Kumar, in this regard on Friday.

The case pertains to the exploitation of multiple victims, where objectionable content was allegedly recorded and circulated through digital platforms. The matter has raised serious concerns regarding the misuse of technology for exploitation, the scale of content circulation, and the safety and dignity of the victims.

During the meeting, SP (Rural) Anand said that so far, eight persons, including the primary accused, have been arrested. The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology Act.

It was informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Shubham Kumar, has been constituted to ensure a swift and transparent investigation. Digital devices, including mobile phones, a laptop, and a tablet, have been seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed analysis and recovery of evidence.

Expressing deep concern over the seriousness of the allegations, the NCW Chairperson raised critical questions regarding the adequacy of legal provisions invoked, and sought clarification on why more stringent sections were not applied at this stage. She also noted discrepancies between media reports and the current status of recovered digital content, and directed authorities to intensify efforts to trace and retrieve all such material.