ETV Bharat / bharat

NCW Recommends Centre To Set Up National Commission For Prisons With Focus On Women Inmates

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has recommended the Centre to establish National Commission for Prisons, an independent statutory body to monitor prison administration, safeguard prisoner rights, oversee correctional reforms, and ensure accountability in custodial institutions across India, with special focus on the needs and rights of women prisoners.

The women rights body has submitted its Recommendatory Report for Law Review 2025-26 on Laws Relating to Women in Prisons, proposing comprehensive reforms to create a gender-responsive, humane, and rights-based correctional system across the country. It was submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Women and Child Development for consideration and necessary action.

NCW recommendations (X@NCWIndia)

Prior to submission of the report, extensive nationwide consultative process were undertaken by the Commission under the leadership of Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar. Regional consultations were held in Patiala, Noida, Dehradun, Aizwal, Hyderabad, Patna, Panaji and Bhopal bringing together prison administrators, judicial officers, legal experts, police officials, academicians, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders.

NCW recommendations (X@NCWIndia)

The report proposes amendments to the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023; Prisons Act, 1894; Model Prison Manual, 2016; Repatriation of Prisoners Act, 2003; Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; Mental Healthcare Act, 2017; HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017; and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, among other legislations, as per the NCW.

Besides, National Commission for Prisons, the women rights body also made a slew of reccomendations covering healthcare and mental health reforms; rights of pregnant women prisoners and children, family contact and rehabilitation; protection of transgender prisoners; and women-centric prison administration and oversight.

Healthcare and mental health reforms

NCW recommendations (X@NCWIndia)

The NCW suggested for appointment of permanently posted Medical Officers, psychiatrists, gynaecologists, nurses and allied healthcare personnel in prisons. In addition to that , specialised healthcare facilities for women prisoners, including those with disabilities, chronic illnesses and special medical requirements.