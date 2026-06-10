NCW Recommends Centre To Set Up National Commission For Prisons With Focus On Women Inmates
The women rights body also made a slew of reccomendations covering healthcare and mental health reforms; rights of pregnant women prisoners and children.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has recommended the Centre to establish National Commission for Prisons, an independent statutory body to monitor prison administration, safeguard prisoner rights, oversee correctional reforms, and ensure accountability in custodial institutions across India, with special focus on the needs and rights of women prisoners.
The women rights body has submitted its Recommendatory Report for Law Review 2025-26 on Laws Relating to Women in Prisons, proposing comprehensive reforms to create a gender-responsive, humane, and rights-based correctional system across the country. It was submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Women and Child Development for consideration and necessary action.
Prior to submission of the report, extensive nationwide consultative process were undertaken by the Commission under the leadership of Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar. Regional consultations were held in Patiala, Noida, Dehradun, Aizwal, Hyderabad, Patna, Panaji and Bhopal bringing together prison administrators, judicial officers, legal experts, police officials, academicians, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders.
The report proposes amendments to the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023; Prisons Act, 1894; Model Prison Manual, 2016; Repatriation of Prisoners Act, 2003; Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; Mental Healthcare Act, 2017; HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017; and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, among other legislations, as per the NCW.
Besides, National Commission for Prisons, the women rights body also made a slew of reccomendations covering healthcare and mental health reforms; rights of pregnant women prisoners and children, family contact and rehabilitation; protection of transgender prisoners; and women-centric prison administration and oversight.
Healthcare and mental health reforms
The NCW suggested for appointment of permanently posted Medical Officers, psychiatrists, gynaecologists, nurses and allied healthcare personnel in prisons. In addition to that , specialised healthcare facilities for women prisoners, including those with disabilities, chronic illnesses and special medical requirements.
It proposed for mandatory screening for breast cancer, cervical cancer, HIV, Hepatitis-B, anaemia and other gender-specific health conditions; integration of telemedicine, digital health monitoring systems and prison health records with district healthcare systems; establishment of trauma-informed care systems and comprehensive mental health services, including post-release psychological counselling; and gender-sensitive mental health protocols and appointment of female mental health professionals for women prisoners.
Rights of pregnant women prisoners and children
The women rights body suggested mandatory institutional deliveries in external hospitals, along with comprehensive pre-natal and post-natal care.
Among others, it proposed birth certificates of children born during incarceration should not mention the prison as the place of birth; extension of maternity-related concessions and benefits to both undertrial and convicted women prisoners; enhanced healthcare, nutrition, education and developmental support for children residing with their mothers in prisons; and increasing the permissible age of children residing with incarcerated mothers from six years to 10 years.
Family contact and rehabilitation
The NCW pitched for creation of child-friendly visitation facilities within prisons, expansion of physical and virtual visitation systems, including video conferencing and telecommunication facilities, to preserve family bonds.
Protection of transgender prisoners
In this regard, the NCW stated that searches of transgender prisoners only by women officers and in a manner that preserves privacy and dignity. There should be separate and safe accommodation facilities for transgender prisoners.
Bail, custody and access to justice
The NCW proposed mandatory release on personal bond for indigent undertrial women prisoners in bailable offences wherever legally permissible. Presumption in favour of bail for women accused in offences not punishable with death or life imprisonment; special consideration for pregnant women, lactating mothers and women with dependent children, among others.
Women-centric prison administration and oversight
The women rights body proposed for ensuring that at least 50 per cent of prison personnel are women. Appointment of senior women officers, including women Inspectors General and Deputy Inspectors General, to oversee matters concerning women prisoners.
Besides, mandatory gender-sensitivity training for prison staff; regular inspections by District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAS), State Commissions for Women and independent oversight authorities; periodic review of all notifications, rules and regulations framed under the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023 to ensure alignment with evolving human rights standards and international best practices.
1/2— NCW (@NCWIndia) June 10, 2026
National Commission for Women recommends to Central Government: Establishment of National Commission for Prisons, a special body for women in the Report on “Laws Relating to Women in Prison” https://t.co/8RUqlzhD90 pic.twitter.com/JfDebQLc3t
It emphasised on regular engagement mechanisms such as "Nari BandhiSabha" and quarterly maha panchaya in prison to provide women inmates with direct channels of communication with prison authorities; establishment of separate women's prisons in States where the number of women prisoners exceeds fifty; and complete segregation of women prisoners from male inmates.
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