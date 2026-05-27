NCW Pitches For Codifying Muslim Personal Law Relating To Marriage, Divorce
The women rights body has submitted the comprehensive recommendatory report to several ministries following an extensive national-level consultation with all the stakeholders, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has made a slew of recommendations including enactment of a comprehensive legislation to codify Muslim personal law relating to marriage, divorce, maintenance, custody, and inheritance, in its comprehensive report on "Rights of Muslim Women in India".
The women rights body has submitted the comprehensive recommendatory report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Ministry of Minority Affairs, following an extensive national-level consultation with all the stakeholders. The report is aimed at strengthening the legal, social, and constitutional rights of Muslim women in the country.
During consultations, key legislations governing Muslim women's rights, including the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937; the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939; the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986; and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, alongside relevant judicial pronouncements, were discussed at length.
Key recommendations of NCW
Marriage and divorce: The NCW suggestef mandatory registration of marriages ensuring free and informed consent; prohibition of child marriage; and regulation of divorce practices ensuring fairness, due process, and equal access to remedies for women.
Maintenance and financial security: The women rights body emphasised on strengthening provisions for maintenance during and after marriage, ensuring financial security, and safeguarding women's rights over mehr and matrimonial assets.
PRESS RELEASE— NCW (@NCWIndia) May 27, 2026
National Commission for Women Submits Recommendatory Report on Rights of Muslim Women in India
New Delhi | 27 May 2026 pic.twitter.com/803orFr2OQ
Custody and inheritance rights: The NCW suggested doption of child-centric custody frameworks and strengthening women's rights in property and inheritance through simplified enforcement mechanisms.
Institutional mechanisms: It proposed establishment of gender-sensitive dispute resolution mechanisms with adequate representation of women and accountability to civil courts.
Legal aid and awareness: The NCW suggested expansion of legal aid systems, helplines, and targeted awareness campaigns to enhance legal literacy among Muslim women.
Prevention of exploitative practices: It recommended immediate intervention to address harmful practices such as the "Paaro" system, alongside rehabilitation measures, identity recognition, and livelihood support for affected women.
The NCW has urged the concerned Ministries and stakeholders to take necessary steps towards effective implementation of the recommendations to ensure greater access to justice, protection of rights, and socio-economic empowerment of Muslim women across the country.
Reiterating its commitment to gender justice and women's empowerment, the Commission affirmed that it will continue to work towards strengthening institutional and legal frameworks that uphold the dignity, equality, and rights of women in India.
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