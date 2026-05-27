ETV Bharat / bharat

NCW Pitches For Codifying Muslim Personal Law Relating To Marriage, Divorce

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has made a slew of recommendations including enactment of a comprehensive legislation to codify Muslim personal law relating to marriage, divorce, maintenance, custody, and inheritance, in its comprehensive report on "Rights of Muslim Women in India".

The women rights body has submitted the comprehensive recommendatory report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Ministry of Minority Affairs, following an extensive national-level consultation with all the stakeholders. The report is aimed at strengthening the legal, social, and constitutional rights of Muslim women in the country.

During consultations, key legislations governing Muslim women's rights, including the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937; the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939; the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986; and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, alongside relevant judicial pronouncements, were discussed at length.

Key recommendations of NCW

Marriage and divorce: The NCW suggestef mandatory registration of marriages ensuring free and informed consent; prohibition of child marriage; and regulation of divorce practices ensuring fairness, due process, and equal access to remedies for women.

Maintenance and financial security: The women rights body emphasised on strengthening provisions for maintenance during and after marriage, ensuring financial security, and safeguarding women's rights over mehr and matrimonial assets.