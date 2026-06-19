NCW Calls For Mandatory POSH Audits, Robust Workplace Safety Mechanisms
Commission has asked States, Union Territories to strictly comply with provisions of POSH Act to prevent workplace harassment
Published : June 19, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories (UTs), calling for immediate and effective implementation of comprehensive measures under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act).
The latest advisory of the women rights body is aimed at strengthening workplace safety and safeguarding the dignity of women. It seeks to ensure that every workplace, whether in the government, private, organised or unorganised sector, strictly complies with the provisions of the POSH Act and fosters a safe, inclusive and gender-sensitive working environment for women.
The advisory has been sent to the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all States and UTs.
To ensure grassroots-level enforcement and accountability, the NCW has also sent the advisory to all District Magistrates, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and Commissioners of Police across the country.
Referring to the advisory, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, "A woman should never have to choose between her dignity and her livelihood. Every workplace must be a space of safety, respect and equal opportunity."
She said effective implementation of the POSH Act is not merely a legal obligation but a collective responsibility towards ensuring women's empowerment and participation in nation-building.
Advisory recommendations
The advisory recommends all states and Union Territories to establish dedicated POSH Monitoring Cells or digital compliance dashboards to track implementation of the POSH Act.
States have also been urged to conduct periodic reviews at senior administrative levels, facilitate capacity building, issue necessary guidance to establishments and district authorities, and ensure adherence to statutory obligations and judicial directions, as per the NCW.
It also recommends mandatory annual POSH audits for all establishments employing ten or more persons. The audits will assess legal compliance, functioning of Internal Committees, status of complaints, confidentiality safeguards, workplace safety infrastructure, awareness initiatives, mandatory disclosures and utilisation of the SHe-Box platform.
The audit reports are to be submitted to district authorities and departments concerned, with non-conduct of audits being treated as non-compliance.
Besides, the States and UTs have been advised to notify District Officers in every district under the POSH Act. District Officers will serve as the nodal authority for implementation, monitoring, awareness generation and grievance redressal at the district level.
All government departments, PSUs, Boards, Corporations, Educational Institutions, Hospitals, Local Bodies, Statutory Authorities and establishments employing 10 or more persons must constitute Internal Committees (ICs) in every office, branch and unit.
The commission has emphasised that every Internal Committee must be constituted strictly as per law, with a woman presiding officer, qualified members, an external expert and at least 50 percent women representation.
Every district must ensure effective constitution and functioning of local committees to address complaints from women working in establishments with fewer than ten employees, domestic workers, informal sector workers and cases involving employers, it said.
The women rights body has advised district authorities to appoint nodal officers at block, tehsil, taluka, ward and municipality levels to facilitate complaint registration and ensure timely referral of cases to local committees.
The advisory also calls upon employers to ensure timely inquiry and disposal of complaints, maintain confidentiality, submit annual reports, conduct awareness programmes and implement recommendations of internal and local committees in a time-bound manner.
Among others, regular workshops, seminars, awareness drives and orientation programmes have been recommended to promote gender-sensitive workplaces and improve understanding of the POSH Act among employees and management.
District authorities have been tasked with reviewing compliance reports and audit findings, identifying non-compliant establishments, conducting periodic review meetings and spearheading intensive POSH awareness campaigns to ensure sustained implementation on the ground, as per the advisory.
The NCW said the overarching objective of the advisory is to move beyond mere compliance and foster a culture of dignity, accountability and safety, ensuring that every workplace in India becomes a secure and empowering space for women.
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