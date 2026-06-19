ETV Bharat / bharat

NCW Calls For Mandatory POSH Audits, Robust Workplace Safety Mechanisms

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories (UTs), calling for immediate and effective implementation of comprehensive measures under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act).

The latest advisory of the women rights body is aimed at strengthening workplace safety and safeguarding the dignity of women. It seeks to ensure that every workplace, whether in the government, private, organised or unorganised sector, strictly complies with the provisions of the POSH Act and fosters a safe, inclusive and gender-sensitive working environment for women.

The advisory has been sent to the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all States and UTs.

To ensure grassroots-level enforcement and accountability, the NCW has also sent the advisory to all District Magistrates, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and Commissioners of Police across the country.

Referring to the advisory, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, "A woman should never have to choose between her dignity and her livelihood. Every workplace must be a space of safety, respect and equal opportunity."

She said effective implementation of the POSH Act is not merely a legal obligation but a collective responsibility towards ensuring women's empowerment and participation in nation-building.

Advisory recommendations

The advisory recommends all states and Union Territories to establish dedicated POSH Monitoring Cells or digital compliance dashboards to track implementation of the POSH Act.

States have also been urged to conduct periodic reviews at senior administrative levels, facilitate capacity building, issue necessary guidance to establishments and district authorities, and ensure adherence to statutory obligations and judicial directions, as per the NCW.

It also recommends mandatory annual POSH audits for all establishments employing ten or more persons. The audits will assess legal compliance, functioning of Internal Committees, status of complaints, confidentiality safeguards, workplace safety infrastructure, awareness initiatives, mandatory disclosures and utilisation of the SHe-Box platform.