NCW Calls For Sensible Use Of AI, Warns Action Against Misuse
At the India AI Impact Summit, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar stressed responsible AI use, warning of strict action against misuse, including deepfakes and cybercrimes.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing 'India AI Impact Summit', the National Commission for Women (NCW) has emphasised the sensible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and warned of strict action against its misuse.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of 'India AI Impact Summit' here, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar underlined the importance of AI and its awareness to debunk its negative use.
Pointing out towards the usage of AI, she said, "We must use AI on social media responsibly. As long as we don't become responsible ourselves, this misuse will continue."
"We will never tolerate this misuse. We will not let this misuse go unpunished. There is provision for punishment for that, and action will be taken," the NCW Chairperson said.
In response to a question on 'deepfake', Rahatkar said, "We are working extensively on this issue. Various types of deepfakes are surfacing before us. Action is being taken against those who misuse it."
"We need to raise awareness so that no one uses it negatively. So, it is the responsibility of everyone to use these tools in a responsible way. The government has taken several steps to address its negative impact. NCW will keep continuing to work against this," she said.
The NCW Chairperson further said, "If we take responsibility for ourselves, nobody can do us any harm. The journey is long, and we have to fight against this misuse."
Counting the benefits of AI, she said, "When I look at the use of AI in a positive way, I see India moving forward with great hope. We can use 'AI' in our career, in our work, and we can progress in a very wonderful way. We should try to move in that direction."
On digital literacy for women, "The NCW is working on various issues. Specifically, we are striving to ensure that our rural women are connected through digital literacy. Many cybercrimes are also occurring. We are focusing on what they should do to avoid falling into such traps".
She added, "Our focus is on women in rural areas and youth. We have a program called campus calling. Through 'Campus Calling', we connect with the youth."
Mentioning 'Yashoda AI', the NCW Chairperson said, "Yashoda AI is an effort to empower women by giving a push to 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). We have done several programmes in this regard with Women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the country, Asha, anganwadi workers, health workers, and with the police department."
Notably, the NCW has been conducting this AI literacy program for women since May 2025. The program aims to provide women across the country with AI literacy to promote digital inclusion and empower them in the fields of cybersecurity, digital privacy, and safe online practices.
Also Read