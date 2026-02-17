ETV Bharat / bharat

NCW Calls For Sensible Use Of AI, Warns Action Against Misuse

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing 'India AI Impact Summit', the National Commission for Women (NCW) has emphasised the sensible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and warned of strict action against its misuse.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of 'India AI Impact Summit' here, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar underlined the importance of AI and its awareness to debunk its negative use.

Pointing out towards the usage of AI, she said, "We must use AI on social media responsibly. As long as we don't become responsible ourselves, this misuse will continue."

"We will never tolerate this misuse. We will not let this misuse go unpunished. There is provision for punishment for that, and action will be taken," the NCW Chairperson said.

In response to a question on 'deepfake', Rahatkar said, "We are working extensively on this issue. Various types of deepfakes are surfacing before us. Action is being taken against those who misuse it."

"We need to raise awareness so that no one uses it negatively. So, it is the responsibility of everyone to use these tools in a responsible way. The government has taken several steps to address its negative impact. NCW will keep continuing to work against this," she said.