ETV Bharat / bharat

NCW Constitutes Panel To Review Regulatory Framework Governing IVF Clinics

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted a high-level expert committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the regulatory framework and concerned laws governing IVF clinics, Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) centres and gamete banks, with an aim to protect the reproductive rights, dignity and safety of women.

The expert committee has been constituted by the women's rights body in the wake of growing concerns over alleged irregularities in the rapidly expanding ART sector. Asha Menon, a retired judge of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the panel.

The members of the expert committee are from the judiciary, medicine, forensic science, law enforcement, gynaecology, public policy and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The multidisciplinary composition of the committee is intended to ensure a comprehensive examination of legal, ethical, medical and administrative issues associated with assisted reproductive technologies.

While registration under the National ART and Surrogacy Registry is mandatory for all RT Clinics and Gamete Banks, the NCW has observed that regulatory compliance alone has not been sufficient to prevent unethical practices.

"The emergence of medical tourism in the fertility sector has also raised concerns about the possible circumvention of India’s legal safeguards, including those aimed at preventing sex selection. The absence of uniform treatment protocols across states has further highlighted the need for stronger oversight to protect women from unnecessary procedures, inconsistent standards of care and financial exploitation," it said.