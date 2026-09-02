ETV Bharat / bharat

Bottlenecks In NAMASTE Scheme Implementation To Be Removed, Focus On Wider Reach: NCSK VC Hardeep Singh Gill

New Delhi: A special emphasis is currently being given to remove bottlenecks in the implementation of the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) scheme and to simplify its enforcement across different states and Union Territories (UTs), National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) Vice Chairperson Hardeep Singh Gill said on Wednesday.

He said the focus on the new measures is in alignment with the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's vision to ensure dignity and better future for the sanitation workers, and added that the process towards making this scheme more impactful is expected to be completed within next four months.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, NCSK Vice Chairperson Gill while referring to the NAMASTE scheme acknowledged gaps in implementation of the scheme on the part of governments in different states.

This scheme's main objective is socio-economic empowerment of sanitation workers as well as ensuring their safety by providing them better working conditions. It is being implemented by the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC), under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Without naming anyone, Gill while pointing out the lopsided implementation of the scheme in different states, said, " Sanitation is a state subject. At present, cooperation is limited in several states." He, however, said that states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have implemented the scheme in a proper manner.

"There is also a good response from states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. There are difficulties in several states, but we will accept this challenge and work with full dedication to take this forward," he said.

Gill said he has been underling on the smooth implementation of the scheme by removing all the bottlenecks and making the process more simplified.