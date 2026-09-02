Bottlenecks In NAMASTE Scheme Implementation To Be Removed, Focus On Wider Reach: NCSK VC Hardeep Singh Gill
NCSK Vice Chairperson tells ETV Bharat's Santu Das in an interview that implementation of NAMASTE scheme will be streamlined.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: A special emphasis is currently being given to remove bottlenecks in the implementation of the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) scheme and to simplify its enforcement across different states and Union Territories (UTs), National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) Vice Chairperson Hardeep Singh Gill said on Wednesday.
He said the focus on the new measures is in alignment with the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's vision to ensure dignity and better future for the sanitation workers, and added that the process towards making this scheme more impactful is expected to be completed within next four months.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, NCSK Vice Chairperson Gill while referring to the NAMASTE scheme acknowledged gaps in implementation of the scheme on the part of governments in different states.
This scheme's main objective is socio-economic empowerment of sanitation workers as well as ensuring their safety by providing them better working conditions. It is being implemented by the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC), under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Without naming anyone, Gill while pointing out the lopsided implementation of the scheme in different states, said, " Sanitation is a state subject. At present, cooperation is limited in several states." He, however, said that states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have implemented the scheme in a proper manner.
"There is also a good response from states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. There are difficulties in several states, but we will accept this challenge and work with full dedication to take this forward," he said.
Gill said he has been underling on the smooth implementation of the scheme by removing all the bottlenecks and making the process more simplified.
"We are now focusing on making the NAMASTE scheme more visible at the grassroot level by removing all the bottlenecks which have been creating hindrances in its implementation. I have already held a discussion with the the top brass of the NSKFDC in this regard. Within three to four months it will be streamlined," he said. The NCSK Vice Chairperson also informed that they are working to further simplify access to the information on NAMASTE portal for its wider outreach.
Referring to the recently launched missed call initiative by the Commission to facilitate issues concerning the sanitation workers across the country, he said, "This is being done to facilitate redressal of grievances of the sanitation workers. This is being implemented for three months as a pilot project in order to know their problems. I am personally monitoring it."
On being asked about ensuring that deaths of sanitation worker don't occur, Gill said, "Nothing happens in a day. The Commission is continuously working to ensure zero death target. In the the next three to four years, we will make a considerable progress in this direction. "
From 2001 till March this year, over 1,276 sanitation workers died across the country while cleaning of sewer and septic tanks, as per the data of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Refuting allegation of government hiding data related to deaths of sanitation workers, he said, " We are giving more focus on registration of the sanitation workers so that we can have the data. So, if any anything happens to someone, there will not be any difficulty in getting information."
In response to a question whether there is a need to amend the existing laws to ensure the rights of sanitation workers are protected, Gill said, "Absolutely. Change is the law of nature. Such changes should happen in every matter and in every field."
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