ETV Bharat / bharat

NCSC Issues Notice To Keralam Govt Over Alleged Attack On Congress MLA Ramya Haridas

New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Sunday issued a notice to the Keralam chief secretary and DGP, seeking an action-taken report on an alleged attack involving Congress MLA Ramya Haridas. The notice follows a report claiming that party leaders attacked Haridas in Thiruvananthapuram district's Chirayinkeezhu.

The NCSC has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and directed the state authorities to submit a detailed action-taken report within seven days of receiving the notice. The commission has sought details including the FIR number and sections invoked, names of the accused, arrests made, chargesheet or final report and details of compensation paid to the victim.

The notice said that if the Commission does not receive the report within the stipulated time, it may exercise its powers under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue summons for appearance before it by the authorities or their representatives.