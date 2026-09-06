NCSC Issues Notice To Keralam Govt Over Alleged Attack On Congress MLA Ramya Haridas
The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and directed the state authorities to submit a detailed action-taken report within seven days.
By PTI
Published : September 6, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Sunday issued a notice to the Keralam chief secretary and DGP, seeking an action-taken report on an alleged attack involving Congress MLA Ramya Haridas. The notice follows a report claiming that party leaders attacked Haridas in Thiruvananthapuram district's Chirayinkeezhu.
The NCSC has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and directed the state authorities to submit a detailed action-taken report within seven days of receiving the notice. The commission has sought details including the FIR number and sections invoked, names of the accused, arrests made, chargesheet or final report and details of compensation paid to the victim.
The notice said that if the Commission does not receive the report within the stipulated time, it may exercise its powers under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue summons for appearance before it by the authorities or their representatives.
The NCSC notice referred to the allegation under the caption, "Kerala Congress MLA Ramya Haridas Alleges Attack By Party Leaders". Haridas has alleged that she was attacked and threatened by local Congress leaders, while district panchayat member Sajith Muttambalam and party leader Sajad have alleged that the MLA and her associates had confronted them over a WhatsApp post, following which a scuffle broke out.
Haridas, a Dalit woman face of Congress in Keralam, allegedly sustained injuries in the incident on Friday night and sought treatment at the Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital.
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