ETV Bharat / bharat

NCSC Disposes Of 74,000 Cases In 2026, Pending Caseload Falls To 26,000

New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has disposed of 74,000 cases so far this year, reducing its pending caseload from 1 lakh in 2025 to 26,000 as of October 27, NCSC Secretary Vivek K Dewangan said.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dewangan attributed the reduction to the Commission's e-Grievance Management Portal (e-GMP), which is fully operationalised to facilitate the timely disposal of complaints related to alleged atrocities, discrimination, and other issues affecting Scheduled Caste (SC) people.

"Last year, the total cases pending before the NCSC stood at 1,00,000. This year, till October 27, 74,000 cases were disposed of. The number has now come down to 26,000. This has been possible because of the e-GMP," he said.

The portal, operated by the Commission under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, allows people to file complaints online.

NCSC Secretary Vivek K Dewangan (ETV Bharat)

Dewangan said the Commission primarily receives three categories of complaints. "Most cases are related to atrocities and the protection of civil rights. These also include heinous crimes such as murder and rape," he said.

The second category concerns service-related matters, including allegations of discrimination in recruitment and promotions. The third category relates to socio-economic development, where complainants allege that implementation hurdles prevent benefits under government welfare schemes from reaching SC communities.

"The first and foremost focus of the Commission is the speedy disposal of cases," Dewangan said, adding that it receives around 500 petitions daily on average. People can also submit complaints at the Commission's state headquarters.