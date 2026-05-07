ETV Bharat / bharat

NCRB Report Shows Sharp Rise In Cybercrime Despite Overall Decline In Crimes

NCRB data showed cybercrime cases rose sharply in 2024 despite an overall decline in conventional crimes. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: India recorded an overall decline in conventional crimes in 2024, but the country witnessed a sharp rise in cyber offences, online frauds and digital scams, according to the latest "Crime in India 2024" report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Amid the rising tide of cybercrime, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has launched a major recruitment drive to strengthen the country's digital security infrastructure.

I4C Launches Recruitment Drive Amid Cybercrime Surge

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre is seeking 195 technical professionals to join its mission to combat cybercrime and boost cyber policing capabilities. "We are looking for experts across various domains to contribute to this critical national mandate," an I4C order accessed by ETV Bharat stated.

The I4C said May 19 is the last day to submit applications.

"Take the lead in securing India's digital frontiers. Qualified professionals are encouraged to apply and share this announcement within their networks," it said. A central government initiative under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the I4C was set up to coordinate a national-level response against cybercrime.

The NCRB report, released on Wednesday night, showed that total cognisable crimes registered across the country declined by 6 per cent in 2024. "A total of 58.85 lakh cases were registered during the year compared to 62.41 lakh cases in 2023," the report stated, indicating a decline in traditional crimes such as murder and crimes against women.

Cybercrime Cases Cross One Lakh Mark

Murder cases dropped by 2.4 per cent, from 27,721 in 2023 to 27,049 in 2024, while crimes against women declined marginally by 1.5 per cent, with 4.41 lakh cases reported in 2024 against 4.48 lakh cases the previous year.