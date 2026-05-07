NCRB Report Shows Sharp Rise In Cybercrime Despite Overall Decline In Crimes
NCRB data showed cybercrime emerged as India's fastest-growing threat, while murders, kidnappings and crimes against women declined in 2024, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
New Delhi: India recorded an overall decline in conventional crimes in 2024, but the country witnessed a sharp rise in cyber offences, online frauds and digital scams, according to the latest "Crime in India 2024" report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
Amid the rising tide of cybercrime, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has launched a major recruitment drive to strengthen the country's digital security infrastructure.
I4C Launches Recruitment Drive Amid Cybercrime Surge
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre is seeking 195 technical professionals to join its mission to combat cybercrime and boost cyber policing capabilities. "We are looking for experts across various domains to contribute to this critical national mandate," an I4C order accessed by ETV Bharat stated.
The I4C said May 19 is the last day to submit applications.
"Take the lead in securing India's digital frontiers. Qualified professionals are encouraged to apply and share this announcement within their networks," it said. A central government initiative under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the I4C was set up to coordinate a national-level response against cybercrime.
The NCRB report, released on Wednesday night, showed that total cognisable crimes registered across the country declined by 6 per cent in 2024. "A total of 58.85 lakh cases were registered during the year compared to 62.41 lakh cases in 2023," the report stated, indicating a decline in traditional crimes such as murder and crimes against women.
Cybercrime Cases Cross One Lakh Mark
Murder cases dropped by 2.4 per cent, from 27,721 in 2023 to 27,049 in 2024, while crimes against women declined marginally by 1.5 per cent, with 4.41 lakh cases reported in 2024 against 4.48 lakh cases the previous year.
A total of 96,079 kidnapping and abduction cases were registered in 2024, marking a 15.4 per cent decline from 1,13,564 cases in 2023.
However, the NCRB report flagged cybercrime as the fastest-growing threat in the country. Cybercrime cases rose by 17.9 per cent in 2024, increasing from 86,420 cases in 2023 to 1,01,928 cases in 2024.
The cybercrime rate also increased from 6.2 in 2023 to 7.3 in 2024. Fraud remained the biggest motive behind cyber offences, accounting for 72.6 per cent of all cybercrime cases, or 73,987 out of 1,01,928 cases. Sexual exploitation accounted for 3,190 cases, while extortion accounted for 2,536 cases.
The report also highlighted a rise in economic offences. A total of 2,14,379 economic offence cases were registered in 2024, an increase of 4.6 per cent over 2023. Forgery, cheating and fraud accounted for the highest number of such offences at 1,92,382 cases.
Officials said the nature of cybercrime is evolving rapidly, with “digital arrest” scams, fake police calls, phishing links, mule bank accounts, cryptocurrency fraud and online investment scams becoming increasingly common.
Among states, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra continued to report some of the highest numbers of cybercrime cases.
The NCRB data also recorded a worrying rise in crimes against senior citizens. Cases involving elderly victims increased by 16.9 per cent, rising from 27,886 in 2023 to 32,602 in 2024. Officials believe many of these cases were linked to online financial fraud and digital scams targeting vulnerable citizens.
Juvenile crime also witnessed an upward trend, with 34,878 cases registered against juveniles in conflict with the law in 2024, marking an 11.2 per cent increase over the previous year. Despite the overall decline in crime figures, the NCRB data reflected a major shift in India’s crime profile, from physical offences to technology-driven crimes.
With more than 86 per cent of Indian households now connected to the internet, authorities are increasingly focusing on cyber policing, digital forensics and public awareness campaigns to tackle the growing threat.
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