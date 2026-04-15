NCR Workers’ Agitation: Trade Unions Call For Nationwide Protest On April 16
CITU demands immediate tripartite talks with trade unions, urgent convening of Indian Labour Conference, and implementation of minimum wage of Rs 26,000.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid escalating worker unrest across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has declared a nationwide protest on Thursday, calling upon workers to mobilise across industrial areas and factory units in solidarity with the ongoing strikes.
The trade union's call comes at a time of growing discontent over labour conditions, wages, and job security, with several worker groups already staging demonstrations.
Talking to ETV Bharat on Wednesday, trade union leaders stated that the coordinated protest aims to amplify workers’ voices and press for immediate intervention by authorities, raising concerns that the agitation could intensify if demands remain unaddressed.
“CITU condemns the brutal repression unleashed by the BJP-led governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on the spontaneous struggles of workers across Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and the entire National Capital Region (NCR). This is not merely an industrial dispute - it is a valiant expression of direct class confrontation, where the state machinery is openly acting to defend corporate interests by suppressing workers’ rights,” said CITU general secretary Elamaram Kareem to ETV Bharat on Wednesday.
The trade body has demanded immediate tripartite talks with trade unions, urgent convening of the Indian Labour Conference, and implementation of a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 with full statutory benefits, a strict eight-hour workday, double overtime payment, ensured workplace safety, equal treatment of contract workers, affordable LPG, and the abolition of the contract labour system through regularisation.
Present Unrest
A massive protest by factory workers in Noida on Monday turned violent as agitators vandalised vehicles and threw stones at police personnel. Although the incident started at Phase 2 of Noida, where several factories are located, it later spread like wildfire to other places as well.
Workers from several industrial units are protesting, demanding a salary hike and other benefits.
The protests were fueled by similar violence in Gurugram after which, the Haryana government announced a 35 per cent hike in the minimum wage for unskilled workers, raising it from Rs 11,274 per month to Rs 15,220. The minimum wage for semi-skilled workers in Haryana has been hiked from Rs 12,430.18 to Rs 16,780.74 per month. The minimum pay for skilled and highly skilled workers has also been hiked by 35 per cent.
Kareem said that a malicious campaign branding the movement as "external" or "anti-national" is being pushed to delegitimise workers’ struggle.
According to Kareem, instead of addressing the concern, BJP governments have chosen repression and vilification.
“Over 300–400 workers have been arrested; police have raided workers’ homes and villages, and families have been terrorised. Trade union leaders, including CITU leaders from Noida, have been illegally confined. Women workers have faced brutal assault, and even legal aid has been targeted. Simultaneously, a malicious campaign branding the movement as “external” or “anti-national” is being pushed to delegitimise workers’ struggles,” said Kareem.
Agitation under Surveillance of Security Forces
As the protest turned violent, security forces flagged a possible organised network operating through WhatsApp groups to mobilise participants. Police said that several groups were created in the last few days, with members using QR codes and group links shared widely among workers.
“Our preliminary investigation has revealed that a section of people and groups instigated the violence. We have collected electronic evidence, including CCTV footage of the incidents, and are taking further action,” said Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna.
Nationwide protest
In the face of this intensified attack, CITU calls upon all sections of workers, especially industrial workers, to stand strong in solidarity with the striking workers and organise massive nationwide protest actions on April 16 at all industrial units, factory gates, and industrial clusters, raising these justified demands at their respective establishments.
“Workers across NCR, Haryana (Manesar, Panipat, Sonipat), Rajasthan (Bhiwadi, Neemrana, Alwar), Gujarat (Surat, Hazira), Bihar (Barauni), and other industrial centres must unite in coordinated demonstrations, gate meetings, and other forms of solidarity action against the contract labour system in permanent jobs, starvation wages, inhuman working conditions, anti-worker Labour Codes, and notorious state repression,” he said.
Kareen said the present upsurge, which began on 9 April in Noida Phase-II, has rapidly spread across industrial belts, involving around 40,000–50,000 workers in Noida alone and extending across six–eight major clusters and over 15 industrial pockets in the NCR.
This is part of a wider national wave of struggles from Barauni and Panipat to Surat and Manesar continuing the momentum of the historic 12 February general strike. It is this growing unity that has already compelled the Uttar Pradesh government to announce a hurried wage revision, once again proving that only struggle yields results, he said.
Support Extended to Agitating Workers
Condemning the alleged repression on workers in NCR, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has also extended its support for the April 16 protest.
“This repression, marked by mass arrests, police raids on workers’ homes and villages, illegal detentions of trade union leaders, and violent assaults including on women workers exposes the anti-worker, pro-corporate character of these regimes. Instead of addressing the legitimate demands of workers for living wages, dignified working conditions, and statutory rights, the state machinery has been deployed to crush their struggle and protect corporate interests,” said Ashok Dhawale, AIKS president.
The AIKS also demanded an immediate rollback of anti-worker Labour Codes. The trade unions have claimed that the new labour codes tilt the balance in favour of employers at the cost of workers’ rights. They said that the codes make it easier for companies to hire and fire workers by raising the threshold for government approval for layoffs and retrenchment, thereby weakening job security.
Wage-far below survival levels
“Yet, the so-called wage increase is a sham, far below survival levels. Workers in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are paid significantly less than in Delhi despite identical living costs. In the face of soaring inflation, the demand for a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month is not merely a demand but a necessity,” he said.
At the heart of the crisis is the alleged exploitation of contract workers, who form most of the workforce.
“Paid Rs 10,000–12,000 a month, forced into 10–13 hour workdays, denied double overtime, weekly rest, ESI, PF, bonus, job security, and even basic safety, they are treated as disposable labour. The much-hyped Labour Codes stand fully exposed as instruments to legalise this exploitation - extending working hours, weakening rights, and institutionalising contractualisation,” said Kareem.
The crisis has been further sharpened by global war-driven price rises, with LPG prices for a one kg cylinder shooting up from Rs 70 to Rs 400–600 in the black market, alongside steep increases in food and essential commodities. Workers, especially migrants, are being pushed to the brink of survival, he said.
“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of all arrested workers and activists, withdrawal of all false cases, an end to repression, and the lifting of all illegal detentions,” said Kareem.
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