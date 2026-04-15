ETV Bharat / bharat

NCR Workers’ Agitation: Trade Unions Call For Nationwide Protest On April 16

Vehicles parked outside and inside Vipul Service Motors in Sector 63, J Block area were set on fire during a violent workers’ protest over salary hike demands, in Noida district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, April 13, 2026. ( IANS/Video Grab )

New Delhi: Amid escalating worker unrest across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has declared a nationwide protest on Thursday, calling upon workers to mobilise across industrial areas and factory units in solidarity with the ongoing strikes.

The trade union's call comes at a time of growing discontent over labour conditions, wages, and job security, with several worker groups already staging demonstrations.

Talking to ETV Bharat on Wednesday, trade union leaders stated that the coordinated protest aims to amplify workers’ voices and press for immediate intervention by authorities, raising concerns that the agitation could intensify if demands remain unaddressed.

Police personnel conduct a route march after a workers’ protest demanding a wage hike turned violent following stone-pelting in the Phase 2 Industrial Area of Noida on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (IANS)

“CITU condemns the brutal repression unleashed by the BJP-led governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on the spontaneous struggles of workers across Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and the entire National Capital Region (NCR). This is not merely an industrial dispute - it is a valiant expression of direct class confrontation, where the state machinery is openly acting to defend corporate interests by suppressing workers’ rights,” said CITU general secretary Elamaram Kareem to ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

The trade body has demanded immediate tripartite talks with trade unions, urgent convening of the Indian Labour Conference, and implementation of a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 with full statutory benefits, a strict eight-hour workday, double overtime payment, ensured workplace safety, equal treatment of contract workers, affordable LPG, and the abolition of the contract labour system through regularisation.

Present Unrest

A massive protest by factory workers in Noida on Monday turned violent as agitators vandalised vehicles and threw stones at police personnel. Although the incident started at Phase 2 of Noida, where several factories are located, it later spread like wildfire to other places as well.

Workers from several industrial units are protesting, demanding a salary hike and other benefits.

The protests were fueled by similar violence in Gurugram after which, the Haryana government announced a 35 per cent hike in the minimum wage for unskilled workers, raising it from Rs 11,274 per month to Rs 15,220. The minimum wage for semi-skilled workers in Haryana has been hiked from Rs 12,430.18 to Rs 16,780.74 per month. The minimum pay for skilled and highly skilled workers has also been hiked by 35 per cent.

Police personnel detain a protester after a workers’ protest demanding a wage hike turned violent following stone-pelting in the Phase 2 Industrial Area of Noida on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 (IANS)

Kareem said that a malicious campaign branding the movement as "external" or "anti-national" is being pushed to delegitimise workers’ struggle.

According to Kareem, instead of addressing the concern, BJP governments have chosen repression and vilification.

“Over 300–400 workers have been arrested; police have raided workers’ homes and villages, and families have been terrorised. Trade union leaders, including CITU leaders from Noida, have been illegally confined. Women workers have faced brutal assault, and even legal aid has been targeted. Simultaneously, a malicious campaign branding the movement as “external” or “anti-national” is being pushed to delegitimise workers’ struggles,” said Kareem.

Agitation under Surveillance of Security Forces