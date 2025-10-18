NCR Opens Limited Green Cracker Sales Ahead Of Diwali
Certified green cracker sales began in NCR under Supreme Court order, limited to licensed vendors with strict monitoring and air quality checks till October 25.
New Delhi: The sale of certified Green Cracker in the National Capital Region (NCR) began on Saturday morning, in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court. While the sale is limited to certain locations and only via licensed dealers, officials and the Police are set to hold monitoring of the sales.
While the Delhi Police Licensing Unit has received only 20 applications seeking temporary licenses to sell green crackers till Thursday evening, the number has reportedly reached 200 as of Friday night.
The Delhi authorities have already identified the designated places for the sale of certified green crackers.
Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming winter season on Friday.
The CAQM noted the Supreme Court's October 15 order, which allows the sale of green firecrackers from October 18 to 20. "The sale will be restricted to licensed traders, and the sale of firecrackers into NCR from outside and the sale or purchase through e-commerce networks remains prohibited. Use of firecrackers is allowed only between 6:00 AM and 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM on the day before and on Diwali," stated the commission.
It added that the use or sale of banned materials such as barium compounds or firecrackers joined in series (laris) remains strictly prohibited. "District-level patrolling teams have been directed to ensure strict on-ground enforcement", the statement mentioned.
Further, CPCB, in consultation with the State Pollution Control Boards and their respective regional offices within the districts coming under the NCR, would monitor the air quality index in their respective jurisdictions up to October 25.
How to Identify Genuine Green Crackers
A green cracker will have:
- CSIR–NEERI logo and certification
- QR code/barcode for verification
- Manufacturer name and license number
- Sales through authorised or licensed vendors
