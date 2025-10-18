ETV Bharat / bharat

NCR Opens Limited Green Cracker Sales Ahead Of Diwali

New Delhi: The sale of certified Green Cracker in the National Capital Region (NCR) began on Saturday morning, in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court. While the sale is limited to certain locations and only via licensed dealers, officials and the Police are set to hold monitoring of the sales.

While the Delhi Police Licensing Unit has received only 20 applications seeking temporary licenses to sell green crackers till Thursday evening, the number has reportedly reached 200 as of Friday night.

The Delhi authorities have already identified the designated places for the sale of certified green crackers.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming winter season on Friday.

The CAQM noted the Supreme Court's October 15 order, which allows the sale of green firecrackers from October 18 to 20. "The sale will be restricted to licensed traders, and the sale of firecrackers into NCR from outside and the sale or purchase through e-commerce networks remains prohibited. Use of firecrackers is allowed only between 6:00 AM and 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM on the day before and on Diwali," stated the commission.