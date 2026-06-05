ETV Bharat / bharat

NCR Industrial Emission Data Fragmented, Undermining Pollution Control Efforts: CSE

A view of Kartavya Path as a dust storm reduces the visibility and hazy conditions due to a sudden shift in the weather, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Despite multiple regulatory mechanisms to monitor and control industrial emissions in the National Capital Region (NCR), the information needed to evaluate their effectiveness remains fragmented and often difficult to access, according to a new analysis.

The analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has revealed that emission monitoring data is inconsistently available across public portals, and ambient air quality monitoring reports are often dispersed across different administrative systems.

This has led to significant gaps in transparency and traceability of industrial emissions in the region, according to CSE’s report, 'Behind the Smoke: Industrial Fuel Use, Emission Monitoring and Regulatory Blind Spots in the National Capital Region'.

Speaking to PTI on Friday, Nivit Kumar Yadav, programme director at CSE's sustainable industrialisation unit, said the analysis shows that the root of the region's pollution problem was not just the winter spike but also the lack of data-driven action taken during the summer months.

"Until regulatory bodies are strengthened with the capacity to compile, understand, and make data-driven decisions and plan accordingly, the massive monitoring network remains practically useless," he added.

For the analysis, the authors examined continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) data from the real-time data monitoring system platform for 142 industrial units in the NCR region of Rajasthan and Haryana during the period November 10-20, 2025. CEMS data is supposed to show pollutant releases from industries' air emissions and effluent discharges.

However, the authors found that of the industrial facilities examined, only 58 facilities (40.8 per cent) had CEMS data available for download and analysis. The remaining 84 facilities (59.2 per cent) either showed no data availability or had access restrictions that prevented data retrieval.

"This substantial data unavailability raises concerns about monitoring effectiveness and regulatory compliance," said the analysis. The authors also looked at how the industries' ambient air quality monitoring data is recorded in the NCR region and disclosed in practice.