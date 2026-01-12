NCR Air Pollution Driven By Anthropogenic Activities, Meteorological Factors: Yadav
The minister stressed strict action against polluting vehicles, including a special registration drive and the installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition to reduce peak-hour congestion.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday said air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) is driven by both anthropogenic activities and meteorological factors, emphasising that long-term policy interventions, rather than quick fixes, are essential.
He made the statement while chairing a high-level meeting to undertake a detailed review of the action plans of the Delhi government for tackling air pollution in the NCR cities, attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The meeting was held as part of the regular annual review mechanism to assess progress and strengthen the implementation of identified measures.
During the meeting, Yadav recalled that the Central government had enacted a dedicated law in 2021 and constituted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) as a forward-looking step. The airshed of the Delhi-NCR region was identified to precisely determine pollution sources. He lauded the Delhi government officials and related agencies for their sustained efforts in containing air pollution in the NCR.
Controlling Vehicular Pollution
On vehicular pollution, the minister emphasised the need for smart traffic management, particularly at 62 identified congestion hotspots, to ensure smoother traffic flow. He stressed strict action against polluting vehicles, including a special registration drive, installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems at border entry points, and exploration of staggered office timings to reduce peak-hour congestion.
Measures like incentivisation of electric vehicles (EVs), accelerated expansion of charging infrastructure, congestion charges, smart parking management and a uniform vehicle registration policy for NCR were also discussed at the meeting, where Yadav underscored that behavioural change and public participation are critical for the success of these initiatives.
Strict Action For Illegal, Non-conforming Industrial Units
It was noted in the meeting that 227 out of 240 industrial estates in NCR have already shifted to PNG. However, unplanned development and subsequent regularisation of industries outside designated estates remain a concern. He directed that strict action be taken against illegally operating and non-conforming units, including sealing where required. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued notices to 88 units that are yet to install Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), with closure action to commence from January 23, it was informed.
Designating C&D Waste Sites
Yadav also reviewed the management of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, with emphasis on designating C&D waste sites, stopping demolition activities during peak pollution periods, and partnering with recycler associations for scientific disposal. The minister was informed that a C&D waste processing plant at Tehkhand is expected to be operational within this year. Further, progress on the installation of FGDs in thermal power plants (TPPs) within a 10 km radius of Delhi and mandatory 5% utilisation of crop residue in TPPs was also noted.
Road Development and Dust Control
On road development and dust control, he stressed end-to-end paving, plantation of local shrub varieties in a mission mode and greening works involving Eco Task Force, NCC, NSS and youth clubs to address pollution from PM10 matter. Redevelopment of over 3,300 km of roads in Delhi has been planned in the coming year, with dust abatement and traffic management integrated into execution. Mechanised Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs) will be widely deployed in an Op-Ex model with no diesel-based units, along with handheld vacuum machines/ litter pickers for smaller roads.
The minister directed that road maintenance contracts may include pothole repair within 72 hours, and the Delhi government was requested to review recurring road damage to ensure accountability.
Yadav also emphasised strengthening end-to-end public transport through accelerated augmentation of Delhi Metro and city bus services, along with improved last-mile connectivity under an integrated transport plan for NCR cities, to encourage greater public transport usage.
