NCR Air Pollution Driven By Anthropogenic Activities, Meteorological Factors: Yadav

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday said air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) is driven by both anthropogenic activities and meteorological factors, emphasising that long-term policy interventions, rather than quick fixes, are essential.

He made the statement while chairing a high-level meeting to undertake a detailed review of the action plans of the Delhi government for tackling air pollution in the NCR cities, attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The meeting was held as part of the regular annual review mechanism to assess progress and strengthen the implementation of identified measures.

During the meeting, Yadav recalled that the Central government had enacted a dedicated law in 2021 and constituted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) as a forward-looking step. The airshed of the Delhi-NCR region was identified to precisely determine pollution sources. He lauded the Delhi government officials and related agencies for their sustained efforts in containing air pollution in the NCR.

Controlling Vehicular Pollution

On vehicular pollution, the minister emphasised the need for smart traffic management, particularly at 62 identified congestion hotspots, to ensure smoother traffic flow. He stressed strict action against polluting vehicles, including a special registration drive, installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems at border entry points, and exploration of staggered office timings to reduce peak-hour congestion.

Measures like incentivisation of electric vehicles (EVs), accelerated expansion of charging infrastructure, congestion charges, smart parking management and a uniform vehicle registration policy for NCR were also discussed at the meeting, where Yadav underscored that behavioural change and public participation are critical for the success of these initiatives.

Strict Action For Illegal, Non-conforming Industrial Units