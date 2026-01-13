ETV Bharat / bharat

NCPCR Takes Note Of Missing Siblings Case In Jharkhand, Issues Notice To DGP

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, has taken suo motu cognizance of the missing siblings case in Jharkhand's Ranchi and issued notice to the state police in connection with the matter.

Issuing a notice to the Jharkhand Director General of Police, the child rights body has asked to ensure the recovery of the missing children, as per the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The latest development came after Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, held a meeting with the NCPCR to review the matter relating to the two missing children from Mausibari, Ranchi.

Earlier, the Minister visited the residence of the missing children and met their parents, assuring them of all possible assistance from the Government. She also spoke with the Jharkhand Director General of Police, Tadasha Mishra, over the phone, directed her to take prompt and effective action for the immediate recovery of the missing children, the Ministry said.

Following these developments, NCPCR has taken suo motu cognizance of the case. The Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Jharkhand, seeking prompt recovery of the children and submission of an action taken report, it said.