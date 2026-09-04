NCPCR Rescues 3,800 Children In Nationwide Crackdown Against Child Labour
The commission initiated awareness and outreach activities through social media platforms, disseminating information about the anti-child labour campaign.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has rescued over 3,800 children from the clutches of child labour and lodged over 575 FIRs against the perpetrators during a special pan-India rescue and rehabilitation campaign.
The NCPCR, a statutory body under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, carried out the campaign from June 12 to August 31.
During the campaign, the commission coordinated measures with the concerned State Governments and Union Territory administrations, District Magistrates, Labour Departments, police authorities and other stakeholders to intensify the identification, rescue and rehabilitation of children engaged in child labour and those vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation.
Moreover, the NCPCR conducted meetings with the district administrations to address field-level issues and monitor implementation of the campaign. The meetings focused on reviewing rescue operations, addressing operational bottlenecks, ensuring timely submission of action taken reports (ATRs) and strengthening coordination among the departments and agencies.
The NCPCR asked the concerned authorities to launch intensified and targeted rescue operations at child labour and human trafficking hotspots.
It also requested all States and Union Territories to furnish regular data on rescue operations, children rescued, FIRs registered, rehabilitation, restoration, educational mainstreaming, compensation and other follow-up measures.
The NCPCR began awareness and outreach activities through social media and other communication platforms, disseminating information regarding the campaign, reporting of child labour and the importance of rehabilitation and educational mainstreaming following rescue.
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