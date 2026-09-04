ETV Bharat / bharat

NCPCR Rescues 3,800 Children In Nationwide Crackdown Against Child Labour

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has rescued over 3,800 children from the clutches of child labour and lodged over 575 FIRs against the perpetrators during a special pan-India rescue and rehabilitation campaign.

The NCPCR, a statutory body under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, carried out the campaign from June 12 to August 31.

During the campaign, the commission coordinated measures with the concerned State Governments and Union Territory administrations, District Magistrates, Labour Departments, police authorities and other stakeholders to intensify the identification, rescue and rehabilitation of children engaged in child labour and those vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation.

Moreover, the NCPCR conducted meetings with the district administrations to address field-level issues and monitor implementation of the campaign. The meetings focused on reviewing rescue operations, addressing operational bottlenecks, ensuring timely submission of action taken reports (ATRs) and strengthening coordination among the departments and agencies.