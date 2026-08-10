ETV Bharat / bharat

NCP (SP) MPs Meet PM Modi Amid Monsoon Session, Discuss Loan Waivers For Farmers In Maharashtra

New Delhi: A delegation of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MPs met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament on Monday, amid the ongoing Monsoon Session. During the discussion, the MPs raised a range of concerns, including flooding and excess rainfall and central funding for drought and disaster relief in Maharashtra.

Another demand that emerged from the meeting was for the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, to be conferred posthumously on social reformers from Maharashtra, including Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, his wife Savitribai Phule, and Anna Bhau Sathe.

"First of all, we requested a loan waiver for our farmers. The compensation for the losses suffered due to excessive rainfall hasn't been received yet; a loan waiver is necessary. Secondly, in Maharashtra, cancer patients are increasing...So, there should be a cancer daycare hospital in every district; that was our demand," NCP (SP) MP Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke told ANI.

He said that the PM Relief Fund's allocation needs to be increased further. "We discussed this with him today. He has taken all these points positively and has also made notes of them," he said.