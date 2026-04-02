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NCP-SP Member Fauzia Khan Calls For Easing 'Stringent' Lapse Rules In Life, Health Policies In Rajya Sabha

Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Fauzia Khan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha NCP-SP member Fauzia Khan on Thursday urged the finance minister to direct insurance regulator IRDAI to ease stringent lapse rules in life and health policies by extending the grace period to 90 days from 30 days. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House, she said a silent financial crisis is affecting crores of middle-class families across India.

"It is the ruthless lapse of rules governing life and health insurance policies. Today, most insurance policies, including those under LIC, provide a mere 30-day grace period for premium payment. A single list instalment caused by sudden job loss, medical emergency, delayed salary, or temporary cash flow shortfall is enough to collapse an entire policy," Khan said.

She said policyholders pay premiums year after year, trusting their families will be protected, but the premiums already paid become worthless overnight. Revival demands steep penalties, compounded interest, fresh medical examinations, and sometimes even fresh underwriting, and punishes people when they are most vulnerable, Khan.