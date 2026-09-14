ETV Bharat / bharat

NCLT Rejects Jet Airways' Liquidator Plea Seeking Rs 500 Cr From Boeing

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has dismissed the plea of grounded air carrier Jet Airways' liquidator seeking a refund of Rs 500 crore from global aerospace manufacturer Boeing, observing that the matter involves a contractual dispute.

A two-member Mumbai bench of NCLT said there was a contractual dispute over the pre-delivery/advance payments, requiring detailed adjudication and evidence, and therefore could not be decided by the tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

"The disputed questions of fact and law are required to be tested and determined by a full-fledged trial, and the Tribunal's jurisdiction under Section 60(5) of the IBC is circumscribed and restricted to issues arising out of the insolvency process,” it said. The fact remains that Boeing Company has not supplied any of the Aircrafts under the Agreements.

"Therefore, whether the Respondent Boeing Company was justified in suspending the Agreement, forfeiting the Advance Payments and setting of or adjusting it or filing of its claim before the Resolution Professional are the questions which are required to be adjudicated by the Competent Court of jurisdiction," said NCLT.

These questions require "evaluation of agreements between the parties, leading of evidence by the Parties and a full-fledged Trial." observed a bench comprising Prabhat Kumar and Sushil Mahadeorao Kochey.

Jet Airways, which is under the liquidation process from November 26, 2024, had entered into agreements with Boeing in 2013 for purchase of two aircraft 737-8 and 787-9 aircraft and paid USD 92.13 million as advance/pre-delivery payments.

However, Boeing suspended the agreements in May 2019 over payment delays, months before Jet went into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in June 2019.

After the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) was initiated against Jet Airways, Boeing lodged a claim before the Resolution Professional for dues under the aircraft purchase agreement.