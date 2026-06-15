ETV Bharat / bharat

NCERT Shades Image Of Indus Valley 'Dancing Girl' In New Class 9 Art Textbook

New Delhi: The iconic "Dancing Girl" of Mohenjo-Daro, a 4,500-year-old bronze figurine that has featured in Indian school textbooks for decades, appears to have been altered in a newly released Class 9 art education textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The figurine, one of the most celebrated artefacts of the Indus Valley Civilisation, is depicted in a darker shade in the new textbook, with parts of the torso covered compared to its original form.

The image appears in a textbook that is part of NCERT's first-ever arts education series introduced for Classes 1 to 10 under the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The initiative aims to integrate arts education into mainstream schooling. Textbooks from Classes 1 to 9 have been released so far.

The original bronze statuette, discovered at Mohenjo-Daro, stands just 10.5 cm tall and is notable for its naturalistic representation. The figure is depicted nude except for multiple bangles on one arm and a necklace. ANI reached out to NCERT Director Dinesh Shaklani for comment, but no response was received till the filing of this report. However, an NCERT official confirmed that the matter has been referred to the textbook development team for review.