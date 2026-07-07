NCERT Releases Revised Class 8 Social Science Textbook, Rewrites Controversial Chapter On Judiciary
Fresh material on Public Interest Litigation (PIL), tribunals and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms has been added in the revised textbook.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Months after it stoked a controversy for allegedly defaming the judiciary, the NCERT has released a revised Class 8 Social Science textbook dropping the disputed portions.
The controversial portions along with references to judicial backlog and two major court verdicts have been dropped while fresh material on Public Interest Litigation (PIL), tribunals and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms has been added in the revised textbook.
The opening "Big Questions" section at the start of the chapter has also seen a change. Instead of asking students why an independent judiciary is necessary, as the withdrawn textbook did, the revised chapter asks why justice is important for a "just and harmonious society".
Gone entirely is the section on "Challenges Faced by the Judicial System", which had detailed the "massive backlog" of cases and blamed it on a shortage of judges, cumbersome procedures and weak infrastructure.
Also excised is the section titled "Corruption in the judiciary", which had cited former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as acknowledging instances of "corruption and misconduct" within the judicial system.
In February, a controversy broke out over the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) Class 8 Social Science textbook, which included a section on "Corruption in the judiciary" in a chapter.
After the Supreme Court's intervention, the physical and digital copies of the textbook were withdrawn and the NCERT issued an apology. The top court imposed a "complete blanket ban" on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the said textbook, saying it contained "offending" content on corruption in the judiciary.
The revised textbook states in its acknowledgements that it has been published pursuant to the review process undertaken "in compliance with the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India" in suo motu writ petition (civil) no. 1/2026. It adds that Chapter 4, "The Role of the Judiciary in Society", was "rewritten" by an expert committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Education following the directions of the apex court through an order dated March 16.
The withdrawn textbook listed 51 members as part of its development team. The revised edition lists 48, with the names of Michel Danino, Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar, the three people who were initially held responsible for the chapter, dropped.
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