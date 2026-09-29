ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Subcontinent Saw Invasions Driven By Territorial Expansion, Religious Motives Since 7th Century: NCERT Book

New Delhi: The Indian subcontinent has witnessed successive invasions since the 7th century driven by territorial expansion and religious motives, according to the new Class 9 social science textbook of NCERT. The book titled "Understanding Society India and Beyond-Part 2" was released on Tuesday, six months after the new academic session began. The first part of the textbook was released in June.

"From the seventh century onwards, the Indian subcontinent witnessed successive phases of invasions driven by territorial expansion and religious motives. It may also be noted that the surplus agrarian produce of the fertile plains fed by perennial river systems contributed to the people's economic well-being and also became a major reason for the invasions," the textbook reads.

The chapter titled "Resistance and Resilience" documents how and when Indian rulers and communities mounted resistance against Arab, Turkish, Mughal and European forces.

"From the mid-7th century, Arab forces launched invasions by sea and land. These early invaders were confronted and repulsed by Indian rulers across Deccan, Malwa, Kashmir and Rajasthan. Mahmod, the Sultan of Ghazni (in-present day Afghanistan and northeastern Iran), launched his first invasion in 1001 against Jayapala of the Hindu Shah dynasty," it reads.

The chapter goes on to document how during the 11th and 12th centuries, northern and western India bore the brunt of Turkish invasions, while peninsular India remained free from Turkish control.

The book also details the resistance of Jats against the Mughal Empire. It says the community which lived in the Ganga-Yamuna doab faced heavy taxation and exploitation and rebelled under Gokul Jat in 1669.