ETV Bharat / bharat

'Challenge to Democracy': In A First, Topic On Emergency Introduced In NCERT Class 9 Textbook

New Delhi: Over five decades after the Emergency was imposed in India, the NCERT has, for the first time, has introduced the topic in a Class 9 textbook, presenting it as "one of the major challenges" that occurred when the majority of fundamental rights were suspended.

The reference appears in the newly developed Social Science textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond, where the Emergency has been included in a chapter examining the strengths and challenges of Indian democracy.

Citing an official at NCERT, ANI reported him confirming this was the first time a section on Emergency has been added to the Class 9 textbook.

The inclusion marks a significant addition to the school curriculum, coming as the country recently observed 50 years since the declaration of the Emergency in 1975.

An excerpt from the section in the book reads: "One of the major challenges to democracy in India was recorded when an Emergency was imposed in 1975-77. In the early 1970s, public dissatisfaction with the government led by Indira Gandhi was growing. Rising unemployment, inflation, and allegations of misgovernance led to widespread protests. In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed by the government on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested. Democratic institutions came under severe strain, and citizens' freedom was restricted."

The book also highlighted the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in the movement against the Emergency.