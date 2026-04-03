ETV Bharat / bharat

NCERT Gets Deemed University Status, Can Now Award Its Own Degrees

According to the notification, NCERT must follow UGC norms and avoid profit-driven activities under the new status. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been granted deemed-to-be-university status, enabling it to award its own degrees, officials said on Friday.

"The Ministry of Education, on the advice of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has declared NCERT along with its six constituent units as a deemed-to-be university under a distinct category," an official notification said.

Six Institutes Brought Under New Status

The status will cover NCERT’s key institutions, including the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong, as well as the Pandit Sunderlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education in Bhopal.

At present, courses offered by these institutes are affiliated with universities such as Barkatullah University (Bhopal), MDS University (Ajmer), University of Mysuru, Utkal University (Bhubaneswar) and North-Eastern Hill University (Shillong). With the new status, NCERT can now award degrees independently.

What Changes For NCERT and Students

The move is expected to give NCERT greater academic autonomy, allowing it to design courses, evaluation systems, and certification frameworks without relying on affiliating universities. For students, this means degrees will now be awarded directly by NCERT, along with the possibility of more specialised and research-driven programmes in teacher education aligned with national priorities.

"This is a significant step towards strengthening India’s teacher education ecosystem," officials said as reported by PTI.

'De Novo' Tag And Policy Push

The Centre had approved granting deemed university status to NCERT under the 'De Novo' category three years ago. Such institutions focus on emerging and unique areas of knowledge not offered elsewhere.

The move is also in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises institutional autonomy, multidisciplinary learning, and strengthening teacher training frameworks.