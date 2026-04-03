NCERT Gets Deemed University Status, Can Now Award Its Own Degrees
NCERT receives De Novo status, aligns with NEP 2020 goals, and promotes autonomy, multidisciplinary education, and the development of unique research-driven academic programmes nationwide.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST|
Updated : April 3, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been granted deemed-to-be-university status, enabling it to award its own degrees, officials said on Friday.
"The Ministry of Education, on the advice of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has declared NCERT along with its six constituent units as a deemed-to-be university under a distinct category," an official notification said.
Union Ministry of Education, on the advice of the UGC, hereby declares National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as an Institution deemed to be University under distinct category— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2026
In a notification, the ministry says, " an online application was uploaded on… pic.twitter.com/ry15rgWChl
Six Institutes Brought Under New Status
The status will cover NCERT’s key institutions, including the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong, as well as the Pandit Sunderlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education in Bhopal.
At present, courses offered by these institutes are affiliated with universities such as Barkatullah University (Bhopal), MDS University (Ajmer), University of Mysuru, Utkal University (Bhubaneswar) and North-Eastern Hill University (Shillong). With the new status, NCERT can now award degrees independently.
What Changes For NCERT and Students
The move is expected to give NCERT greater academic autonomy, allowing it to design courses, evaluation systems, and certification frameworks without relying on affiliating universities. For students, this means degrees will now be awarded directly by NCERT, along with the possibility of more specialised and research-driven programmes in teacher education aligned with national priorities.
"This is a significant step towards strengthening India’s teacher education ecosystem," officials said as reported by PTI.
'De Novo' Tag And Policy Push
The Centre had approved granting deemed university status to NCERT under the 'De Novo' category three years ago. Such institutions focus on emerging and unique areas of knowledge not offered elsewhere.
The move is also in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises institutional autonomy, multidisciplinary learning, and strengthening teacher training frameworks.
Conditions: No Commercial Activities
The notification sets clear conditions, stating that NCERT cannot engage in "commercial" or "profit-making" activities. The notification added, “All academic programmes must conform to norms and standards prescribed by the UGC and relevant statutory bodies.”
It also mandates that any new course, off-campus centre, or offshore campus must follow UGC guidelines.
Push For Research, Rankings And Digital Credits
The Ministry of Education has directed NCERT to expand into research and doctoral programmes, as well as innovative academic courses. It has also been asked to participate in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and to implement the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) system. This will require creating digital academic identities for students and uploading their credit records to digital lockers linked to the ABC portal.
Experts say the new status could help NCERT evolve into a leading national institution in teacher education and educational research.
NCERT: Origins And Role
NCERT was set up by the Government of India on September 1, 1961, as an autonomous organisation to strengthen school education in the country. It was created by merging seven institutions, including the Central Institute of Education, to streamline curriculum design, textbook development, and teacher training.
The organisation was registered as a literary, scientific, and charitable society under the Societies’ Registration Act of 1860 and functions under the Ministry of Education, with its headquarters in New Delhi.
Its formation was influenced by key education panels, including the Secondary Education Commission (1952-53) and later the Kothari Commission (1964-66).
As India's apex body for school education, NCERT develops the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and publishes textbooks for Classes 1 to 12, followed by CBSE and several state boards.
It also conducts educational research, teacher training programmes, and nationwide assessments such as the National Achievement Survey (NAS). In addition, NCERT conducts the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), which aims to identify and nurture talented students across the country.
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