ETV Bharat / bharat

NCERT Class 8 Revised Textbook: 'Economic Background' Now Listed Among Grounds For Discrimination

New Delhi: "Economic background" is now listed among grounds for discrimination alongside caste, religion, race, gender, disability and other traditional identity markers, in the new NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook.

Months after it stoked a controversy for allegedly defaming the judiciary, the NCERT has released a revised Class 8 Social Science textbook -- "Exploring Society: India and Beyond" -- dropping the disputed portions.

The controversial portions along with references to judicial backlog and two major court verdicts have been dropped while fresh material on Public Interest Litigation (PIL), tribunals and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms has been added in the revised textbook.

However, these are not the only changes in the revised textbook. In the chapter titled "Citizenship: Rights and Duties", the textbook says, "discrimination is mistreating any person or group because of their caste, religion, ethnicity, disability, race, physical appearance, gender, sexuality, or economic background. This is not only unethical, but also legally prohibited".

"Children from economically disadvantaged families can face prejudice and unequal treatment, alongside discrimination based on appearance, gender, sexuality or other personal characteristics," it said.

The revision comes after the definition of discrimination became a subject of intense public debate following the Centre's UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026.