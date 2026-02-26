'Gunshot Fired', Judiciary Bleeding', 'Heads Must Roll': SC Slams Govt On NCERT Class 8 Book Row, Issues Show-Cause
The top court directed take-down orders for the online NCERT section. The CJI said the book is still sold in markets.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
Updated : February 26, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
New Delhi: The NCERT Class 8 Book row has turned into a major controversy with the Supreme Court on Thursday slamming the government for what it calls a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and a "well-planned" act.
The apex court issued a show-cause notice to the Secretary of School Education Department, Ministry of Education and NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani, as to why suitable action, either under the Contempt of Courts Act or any other provisions of law, should not be initiated.
Hearing the matter, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant asked the government to issue take-down orders for the PDF version of the concerned section available online.
The CJI indicated that the court may order a deeper probe into the matter, warning that "heads must roll." "They fired the gunshot; the judiciary is bleeding today,” he remarked.
Calling it a very "calculative move", the CJI said there is not a single word of apology in the NCERT press release. "It is deep rooted conspiracy and well planned," he said.
The CJI said the book is available in the market and he has got a copy. "Prima facie, examination of book contents, it seems to us that there is a calculative move to undermine the institution and demean the dignity of the judiciary," he said.
"The text unfortunately fails to acknowledge imperative role of judiciary in upholding the constitutional morality and basic structure doctrine...it seems to us that choice of words in the book may not be a simpliciter inadvertent or bonafide error. At this juncture, we do not propose initiate suo moto to stifle any legitimate critic," the CJI remarked.
Regarding the content of the book, the CJI said "substantial irreversible damage" has been done.
More details to follow...