ETV Bharat / bharat

'Gunshot Fired', Judiciary Bleeding', 'Heads Must Roll': SC Slams Govt On NCERT Class 8 Book Row, Issues Show-Cause

New Delhi: The NCERT Class 8 Book row has turned into a major controversy with the Supreme Court on Thursday slamming the government for what it calls a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and a "well-planned" act.

The apex court issued a show-cause notice to the Secretary of School Education Department, Ministry of Education and NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani, as to why suitable action, either under the Contempt of Courts Act or any other provisions of law, should not be initiated.

Hearing the matter, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant asked the government to issue take-down orders for the PDF version of the concerned section available online.

The CJI indicated that the court may order a deeper probe into the matter, warning that "heads must roll." "They fired the gunshot; the judiciary is bleeding today,” he remarked.

Calling it a very "calculative move", the CJI said there is not a single word of apology in the NCERT press release. "It is deep rooted conspiracy and well planned," he said.