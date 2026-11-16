ETV Bharat / bharat

NCDRC Upholds Rs 20 Lakh Penalty On ExportersIndia.com For Listing Explosive Chemicals

New Delhi: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has upheld the consumer rights watchdog CCPA's order imposing Rs 20 lakh penalties on ExportersIndia.com for listing explosive chemicals online.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Consumer Affairs said the NCDRC, through two orders dated November 12, has "dismissed the appeals" filed by Weblink.In Pvt Ltd, operator of ExportersIndia.com, against two final orders of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

"The NCDRC has thereby upheld in full the penalties and directions issued by the CCPA for the online listing, hosting, advertising and facilitation of sale of regulated and hazardous explosive substances on the platform," it added.

The CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, carried out a sector-wide review of e-commerce platforms to examine whether hazardous chemicals, explosive substances and related precursors, namely Ammonium Nitrate, Gun Powder, Picric Acid and Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN), were being listed, hosted, advertised or made available for sale online.

In the case of ExportersIndia, the CCPA had passed two separate final orders under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Both orders were challenged by the company before the NCDRC. Under each order, the CCPA imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh, taking the total penalty to Rs 20 lakh.

The authority had directed the company to permanently discontinue the listing, hosting, advertising or facilitation of sale of such substances.

"The NCDRC found that the CCPA had acted within its jurisdiction after following the principles of natural justice and that there was no infirmity, perversity or error of law in its orders," the statement said. The commission rejected the argument that no statute required licence verification.

"It (NCDRC) observed that a platform must take reasonable care and exercise due diligence when its space is used to advertise trade in hazardous substances, and that the advertisements carried none of the categorical cautions that such substances demand," the consumer affairs department said.