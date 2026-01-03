ETV Bharat / bharat

NCC Plans To Train 1 Lakh Cadets As First Responders For Natural Disasters

New Delhi: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has plans to train as many as 1 lakh cadets as first responders in the wake of natural disasters, NCC DG, Lt Gen Virendra Vats said on Saturday. The cadets will be known as Yuva Apda Mitras, and they will be trained and linked with the national database, so that the services can be used by the nation in case of need in future, Vats said while addressing a press conference at Delhi Cantonment.

The NCC has also started work on raising four to five hubs across the country where select cadets can be trained on drone and counter-drone aspects, he said. Furthermore, work is also in progress under a plan to raise 10,000 cadets as 'cyber warriors', "who can stand as a wall of digital defence, as today, the cyber domain is getting weaponised," the NCC DG told reporters.