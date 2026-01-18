ETV Bharat / bharat

NCC Cadets Living Bridge Between India's Glorious Past And Promising Future: MoS Def Seth

New Delhi: Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Sunday urged youth to stay grounded in duty, be patriotic and uphold the constitutional values while facing challenges towards building a Viksit Bharat. He was addressing a gathering at the ongoing National Defence Corps' Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment.

Highlighting the role of NCC cadets, he called them a "living bridge" between India's glorious past and its promising future, and described the camp as a reflection of the discipline, commitment and leadership potential of India's youth.

He encouraged the cadets to "go indigenous with a Swadeshi mindset," citing the significant increase in Indian startups from about 800 to over two lakh during the past decade, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives such as Start-up India.

He urged the youths to stay grounded in duty, work with a sense of patriotism and uphold constitutional values while facing future challenges, and carry forward the determination and hard work to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Seth, on his arrival, was presented with a guard of honour by NCC cadets, followed by an impressive band performance by the cadets of The Scindia School, Gwalior, the defence ministry said in a statement.