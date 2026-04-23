ETV Bharat / bharat

NCB Warns Indians Against Traveling To Maldives As Tough New Drug Laws Bring Life, Death Penalties

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday issued a fresh advisory cautioning Indian citizens travelling to the Maldives in view of the island nation’s newly strengthened anti-narcotics laws, which came into effect in March 2026. The agency has warned that the revised legal framework prescribes significantly harsher penalties for drug-related offences, including life imprisonment and, in certain cases, the death penalty.

According to the advisory, recent amendments to the Maldives’ Drugs Act introduce stringent punishments not only for trafficking but also for possession of even small quantities of prohibited substances.

In cases involving large-scale drug trafficking, the law allows for capital punishment, subject to confirmation by competent courts under Maldivian legal provisions, the agency said.

The warning comes in the backdrop of several recent incidents involving foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, being arrested in the Maldives for alleged drug-related offences. Authorities say these developments highlight the need for heightened awareness and strict adherence to local laws by travellers.

The Indian High Commission in Malé has also issued parallel advisories, urging Indian nationals to exercise caution and ensure full compliance with Maldivian regulations. Officials stressed that ignorance of local laws will not be accepted as a defence and could result in severe legal consequences.