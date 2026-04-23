NCB Warns Indians Against Traveling To Maldives As Tough New Drug Laws Bring Life, Death Penalties
The laws in Maldives prescribes harsher penalties for drug-related offences, including life imprisonment and, in certain cases, the death penalty.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday issued a fresh advisory cautioning Indian citizens travelling to the Maldives in view of the island nation’s newly strengthened anti-narcotics laws, which came into effect in March 2026. The agency has warned that the revised legal framework prescribes significantly harsher penalties for drug-related offences, including life imprisonment and, in certain cases, the death penalty.
According to the advisory, recent amendments to the Maldives’ Drugs Act introduce stringent punishments not only for trafficking but also for possession of even small quantities of prohibited substances.
In cases involving large-scale drug trafficking, the law allows for capital punishment, subject to confirmation by competent courts under Maldivian legal provisions, the agency said.
The warning comes in the backdrop of several recent incidents involving foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, being arrested in the Maldives for alleged drug-related offences. Authorities say these developments highlight the need for heightened awareness and strict adherence to local laws by travellers.
The Indian High Commission in Malé has also issued parallel advisories, urging Indian nationals to exercise caution and ensure full compliance with Maldivian regulations. Officials stressed that ignorance of local laws will not be accepted as a defence and could result in severe legal consequences.
In its advisory, the NCB has laid out a set of precautions for travellers. Citizens have been strictly warned against carrying packages or baggage on behalf of others without being fully aware of their contents. “Do not accept any item from strangers or even acquaintances without proper verification,” the advisory emphasised.
Travellers have also been asked to remain vigilant at airports, seaports, and transit hubs, where they may be approached by unknown individuals requesting them to transport goods. The NCB underscored the importance of maintaining full control and supervision over personal belongings at all times to avoid inadvertent violations.
Further, the agency urged citizens to stay alert and report any suspicious activity or approaches through the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline (1933), which operates as a key platform for information sharing and assistance in drug-related matters.
Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on narcotics, the NCB said it remains committed to preventing drug trafficking and ensuring the safety of Indian citizens abroad. “All travellers must act responsibly and remain aware of the legal environment of the countries they visit,” the advisory noted.
The latest warning serves as a reminder of the increasingly strict global regulatory landscape around narcotics, particularly in popular tourist destinations like the Maldives, where compliance with local laws is critical to avoid serious legal repercussions.
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