ETV Bharat / bharat

NCB To Launch 'Trinetra' Drive Against Overstaying Foreigners Linked To Drug Trafficking

NCB has recently busted a transnational drug trafficking network involving foreign nationals who had been illegally overstaying in India, seizing narcotics worth around Rs 15 crore ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recently busted a transnational drug trafficking network involving foreign nationals who had been illegally overstaying in India, seizing narcotics worth around Rs 15 crore.

Significantly, in a major follow-up initiative, the agency, in coordination with State and Union Territory police and immigration authorities, the NCB will launch a fortnight-long nationwide campaign, ‘Trinetra’, in the first week of September to identify illegally overstaying foreigners suspected to be involved in drug trafficking.

The campaign will focus on intelligence-based identification and verification of such individuals, examination of their immigration status and investigation of their links with drug trafficking networks.

An NCB official told ETV Bharat that those found involved in illegal activities will face appropriate legal action coordinated with the concerned authorities.

"The initiative is part of the NCB’s broader network-centric approach aimed at dismantling entire drug trafficking syndicates rather than limiting investigations to individual seizures," the official said.

The NCB operation began following intelligence inputs from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF). A joint search by the UP STF and NCB at Raju Park in Khanpur, New Delhi, on July 18 resulted in the seizure of 5.087 kg of amphetamine and the arrest of Nigerian national Obase Prosper Ogboronjor.

Ogboronjor was also wanted by the UP STF in a major cyber-fraud case involving around Rs 68 lakh. Investigators found that he had been illegally staying in India after the expiry of his medical visa in June 2023.

Further investigation led the agencies to Hans Enclave in Gurugram, where a search on July 21 resulted in the recovery of 9.7 kg of amphetamine and 67.84 kg of pseudoephedrine. Nigerian national Abuchi George Okorie was arrested from the premises.