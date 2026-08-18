NCB To Launch 'Trinetra' Drive Against Overstaying Foreigners Linked To Drug Trafficking
Fortnight-long nationwide campaign in September to identify, verify and act against illegally overstaying foreign nationals suspected of links with narcotics networks, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recently busted a transnational drug trafficking network involving foreign nationals who had been illegally overstaying in India, seizing narcotics worth around Rs 15 crore.
Significantly, in a major follow-up initiative, the agency, in coordination with State and Union Territory police and immigration authorities, the NCB will launch a fortnight-long nationwide campaign, ‘Trinetra’, in the first week of September to identify illegally overstaying foreigners suspected to be involved in drug trafficking.
The campaign will focus on intelligence-based identification and verification of such individuals, examination of their immigration status and investigation of their links with drug trafficking networks.
An NCB official told ETV Bharat that those found involved in illegal activities will face appropriate legal action coordinated with the concerned authorities.
"The initiative is part of the NCB’s broader network-centric approach aimed at dismantling entire drug trafficking syndicates rather than limiting investigations to individual seizures," the official said.
The NCB operation began following intelligence inputs from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF). A joint search by the UP STF and NCB at Raju Park in Khanpur, New Delhi, on July 18 resulted in the seizure of 5.087 kg of amphetamine and the arrest of Nigerian national Obase Prosper Ogboronjor.
Ogboronjor was also wanted by the UP STF in a major cyber-fraud case involving around Rs 68 lakh. Investigators found that he had been illegally staying in India after the expiry of his medical visa in June 2023.
Further investigation led the agencies to Hans Enclave in Gurugram, where a search on July 21 resulted in the recovery of 9.7 kg of amphetamine and 67.84 kg of pseudoephedrine. Nigerian national Abuchi George Okorie was arrested from the premises.
Pseudoephedrine is a notified controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and can be diverted for the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine. Okorie had entered India on a medical attendant visa that was valid until June 2015 and had allegedly continued to stay in the country illegally after its expiry.
Following the backward linkages of the network, investigators identified a suspected premises in Mehrauli, New Delhi. A search conducted there on August 3 led to the recovery of 318 grams of cocaine and six grams of heroin. Two more Nigerian nationals, Uchenna Stephen Nwanko and Chikezie Joshua Igwe, were arrested.
According to the NCB, both had been illegally residing in India for more than 13 years. During the operation, an African woman, whose identity is being established, allegedly attempted to flee by jumping from a balcony and sustained injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment.
The operation has so far resulted in the seizure of 14.787 kg of amphetamine, 67.840 kg of pseudoephedrine, 318 grams of cocaine and six grams of heroin.
The NCB said the investigation is continuing to identify the backward and forward linkages of the transnational trafficking syndicate.
The crackdown has also highlighted the need for greater vigilance regarding foreign nationals who continue to stay in India after their visas expire. Hotels, guest houses, landlords and other accommodation providers are required to comply with provisions governing accommodation of foreign nationals, including furnishing prescribed information about their stay to the authorities under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.
According to NCB such reporting is crucial not only for immigration regulation but also for enabling law-enforcement agencies to identify illegal overstayers and prevent their involvement in organised criminal activities.
Through ‘Trinetra’, the agency plans to bring these efforts under a coordinated national framework, strengthening surveillance of suspected overstayers and helping disrupt the facilitators and support systems that sustain transnational drug trafficking networks, the official added.
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