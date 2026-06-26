NCB To Launch Mission-Mode Campaign To Dismantle 100 Major Interstate And Transnational Drug Cartels In India
Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Vision Document on Drug Control (2026-2029) in New Delhi on Friday. Reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will launch a mission-mode campaign to identify and dismantle 100 major interstate and transnational drug cartels through intelligence-led investigations, coordinated operations, financial disruption and effective prosecution, revealed the Vision Document on Drug Control (2026-2029) released here on Friday by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Highlighting India's whole of government approach, the vision document further stated that over 40 ministries, central agencies, state governments, district administrations, educational institutions, civil society organisations and citizens will work together under a common national framework against drugs.
The roadmap provides a time-bound national strategy to substantially dismantle the narcotics drug ecosystem and protect future generations through coordinated action against trafficking, abuse, illicit finance and organised criminal networks.
It stated that the enforcement efforts will shift from targeting individual carriers to identifying, investigating and dismantling complete drug trafficking networks, including suppliers, financiers, handlers, facilitators and organised criminal syndicates.
"Mandatory financial investigations in major drug cases, attachment of illicit assets and enhanced use of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS) will target drug kingpins and dismantle the financial foundations of trafficking networks," the vision document in ETV Bharat’s possession stated.
According to the vision document, advanced surveillance systems, anti-drone technologies, AI-enabled profiling, container scanning and enhanced inter-agency coordination will strengthen interdiction capabilities across land, sea and air trafficking routes.
Special focus will be placed on methamphetamine, mephedrone and emerging synthetic drugs through strengthened precursor controls, intelligence-led operations and disruption of clandestine manufacturing and trafficking networks.
Chemical and pharmaceutical industries will be encouraged to adopt voluntary compliance measures, report suspicious transactions and actively assist authorities in preventing the diversion of chemicals and pharmaceutical products. Enhanced intelligence gathering, specialised training and coordinated enforcement operations will target clandestine laboratories manufacturing synthetic drugs and dismantle criminal networks supporting illegal drug production,” it said.
According to the vision document, the NDPS Act and Rules will be updated to address emerging challenges. and address regulatory gaps while promoting a more reformative approach towards persons consuming drugs or suffering from addiction
"Regulatory reforms under the Drugs and Cosmetics framework will strengthen pharmacy oversight, improve traceability and prevent the diversion of prescription medicines for abuse as psychotropic substances," it said.
De-addiction, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation facilities will be expanded to improve accessibility, support recovery and facilitate the social reintegration of persons affected by substance abuse, the vision document stated.
According to the road map, the nationwide awareness campaign will aim to reach over 50 crore citizens through educational institutions, community organisations and public participation, transforming drug prevention into a people’s movement.
"Higher educational institutions will promote drug-free campuses through awareness, counselling, early intervention and pilot preventive drug screening initiatives as part of comprehensive student wellness programmes. Youth organisations, educational institutions and sports bodies will be mobilised to promote healthy lifestyles, strengthen resilience against substance abuse and create drug-free communities across the country,” the vision document further stated.
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