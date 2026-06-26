ETV Bharat / bharat

NCB To Launch Mission-Mode Campaign To Dismantle 100 Major Interstate And Transnational Drug Cartels In India

Home Minister Amit Shah releasing the Vision Document on Drug Control (2026-2029) in New Delhi on Friday. Home secretary Govind Mohan (Left) and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka (Right) were also present. ( ETV Bharat via Ministry of Home Affairs )

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will launch a mission-mode campaign to identify and dismantle 100 major interstate and transnational drug cartels through intelligence-led investigations, coordinated operations, financial disruption and effective prosecution, revealed the Vision Document on Drug Control (2026-2029) released here on Friday by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Highlighting India's whole of government approach, the vision document further stated that over 40 ministries, central agencies, state governments, district administrations, educational institutions, civil society organisations and citizens will work together under a common national framework against drugs.

The roadmap provides a time-bound national strategy to substantially dismantle the narcotics drug ecosystem and protect future generations through coordinated action against trafficking, abuse, illicit finance and organised criminal networks.

It stated that the enforcement efforts will shift from targeting individual carriers to identifying, investigating and dismantling complete drug trafficking networks, including suppliers, financiers, handlers, facilitators and organised criminal syndicates.

"Mandatory financial investigations in major drug cases, attachment of illicit assets and enhanced use of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS) will target drug kingpins and dismantle the financial foundations of trafficking networks," the vision document in ETV Bharat’s possession stated.

According to the vision document, advanced surveillance systems, anti-drone technologies, AI-enabled profiling, container scanning and enhanced inter-agency coordination will strengthen interdiction capabilities across land, sea and air trafficking routes.

Special focus will be placed on methamphetamine, mephedrone and emerging synthetic drugs through strengthened precursor controls, intelligence-led operations and disruption of clandestine manufacturing and trafficking networks.