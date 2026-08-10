ETV Bharat / bharat

NCB Steps Up Inter-State Crackdown On Drug Networks Across Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is stepping up efforts for a coordinated crackdown on drug trafficking networks operating across Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka, with senior police officials from the three states joining a high-level meeting aimed at strengthening intelligence sharing and joint enforcement.

The 2nd Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting for the Goa Zone, held in Goa on Saturday, assumed significance with the participation of senior police officials from Maharashtra and Karnataka. The expanded coordination comes amid growing concerns that organised drug networks are increasingly operating across state borders, with Goa functioning not only as a destination market but also as a transit point for narcotics moving through the western region.

Inter-State Drug Trafficking Probe

The move also gains significance against the backdrop of investigations into suspected links between inter-state drug trafficking, international narcotics networks and money laundering. In January, drug law enforcement agencies searched 26 premises across several states, including Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka, in an alleged international narcotics trafficking and money laundering case. The searches resulted in the seizure of Rs 3 crore in cash, documents and digital devices, besides the arrest of alleged drug trafficker Madhupan S S.

“The wider participation is significant as narcotics trafficking is increasingly being driven by inter-state networks rather than isolated local operators. Goa, with its international airport, tourism-driven economy, extensive coastline and links with neighbouring states, can serve both as a destination market and a transit point. Coordination with Maharashtra and Karnataka police therefore provides agencies with a broader operational picture of trafficking routes, suppliers, financiers and distributors,” a senior government official aware of developments related to India’s anti-narcotics drive said.

Recent seizures by Goa Police have also highlighted the movement of narcotics involving people from neighbouring states. In one such case, police arrested two Maharashtra residents, Aaron, 41, and Zakariya, 35, from Mainwada in Korgao and seized 81 grams of charas, 130 LSD blotters, ecstasy and ketamine, with the drugs estimated to have a street value of Rs 7.65 lakh.

Ironically, Goa’s nightlife and club economy has also remained a major enforcement concern for anti-narcotics agencies. With the state attracting large numbers of domestic and international tourists and having a concentration of nightclubs, beach parties and late-night entertainment venues, investigators have repeatedly been concerned about the availability and distribution of synthetic drugs such as MDMA, LSD and ketamine in recreational markets.

Focus On Identifying Drug Peddlers, Financiers, Networks