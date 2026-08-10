NCB Steps Up Inter-State Crackdown On Drug Networks Across Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka
Trafficking, prison-based networks and Goa’s nightlife drug market emerge as key concerns as NCB brings Maharashtra and Karnataka police into coordinated enforcement, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is stepping up efforts for a coordinated crackdown on drug trafficking networks operating across Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka, with senior police officials from the three states joining a high-level meeting aimed at strengthening intelligence sharing and joint enforcement.
The 2nd Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting for the Goa Zone, held in Goa on Saturday, assumed significance with the participation of senior police officials from Maharashtra and Karnataka. The expanded coordination comes amid growing concerns that organised drug networks are increasingly operating across state borders, with Goa functioning not only as a destination market but also as a transit point for narcotics moving through the western region.
Inter-State Drug Trafficking Probe
The move also gains significance against the backdrop of investigations into suspected links between inter-state drug trafficking, international narcotics networks and money laundering. In January, drug law enforcement agencies searched 26 premises across several states, including Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka, in an alleged international narcotics trafficking and money laundering case. The searches resulted in the seizure of Rs 3 crore in cash, documents and digital devices, besides the arrest of alleged drug trafficker Madhupan S S.
“The wider participation is significant as narcotics trafficking is increasingly being driven by inter-state networks rather than isolated local operators. Goa, with its international airport, tourism-driven economy, extensive coastline and links with neighbouring states, can serve both as a destination market and a transit point. Coordination with Maharashtra and Karnataka police therefore provides agencies with a broader operational picture of trafficking routes, suppliers, financiers and distributors,” a senior government official aware of developments related to India’s anti-narcotics drive said.
Recent seizures by Goa Police have also highlighted the movement of narcotics involving people from neighbouring states. In one such case, police arrested two Maharashtra residents, Aaron, 41, and Zakariya, 35, from Mainwada in Korgao and seized 81 grams of charas, 130 LSD blotters, ecstasy and ketamine, with the drugs estimated to have a street value of Rs 7.65 lakh.
Ironically, Goa’s nightlife and club economy has also remained a major enforcement concern for anti-narcotics agencies. With the state attracting large numbers of domestic and international tourists and having a concentration of nightclubs, beach parties and late-night entertainment venues, investigators have repeatedly been concerned about the availability and distribution of synthetic drugs such as MDMA, LSD and ketamine in recreational markets.
Focus On Identifying Drug Peddlers, Financiers, Networks
Officials, however, maintained that the focus is on identifying drug suppliers, peddlers, financiers and organised networks, rather than treating the wider tourism or hospitality industry as being involved in narcotics trafficking. The presence of multiple agencies at the JCC is expected to help investigators track how drugs reach Goa’s recreational market, where they originate and how proceeds are subsequently moved or laundered.
The JCC was co-chaired by DDG (SWR), NCB, Vishal M Sanap and IG, ANTF Goa, KR. Chaurasia. Senior officers from Goa Police, Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Department of Posts and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), besides police units from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka, attended the meeting.
A particularly significant issue discussed was prison-based drug trafficking. The concern is that incarceration may not completely sever the links between members of organised narcotics networks and their associates operating outside prisons.
“Incarceration does not necessarily sever the links between members of organised narcotics networks and their associates outside prison. Drug syndicates can potentially continue to coordinate supplies, payments and distribution through communication and intermediary networks. At the same time, prisons can become markets for illicit substances if drugs are successfully smuggled inside,” former NCB deputy director general Sanjay Kumar Singh told ETV Bharat.
The meeting also discussed the use of drones for smuggling contraband, cryptocurrency-linked money laundering, seizures at Goa Airport and trafficking through postal channels.
“These trends underline how trafficking groups are diversifying their methods and exploiting legitimate logistics, digital financial systems and emerging technology,” another official privy to the Saturday meeting said.
Officials stressed the need to strengthen financial investigations, particularly in intermediate-quantity cases, so that individual seizures can be connected to the larger networks financing and facilitating the trade. The meeting also discussed greater use of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act against habitual offenders, timely sharing of actionable intelligence, joint interrogation and identification of clandestine drug laboratories through Red Flag Indicators.
The agencies also discussed the sale of Tapentadol (Tydol) and other prescription medicines without valid prescriptions, alongside measures relating to the prosecution and deportation of foreign nationals in appropriate cases.
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