NCB Secures Return Of Fugitive Drug Kingpin Virender Singh Basoya From UAE: Shah
Shah said NCB secured the return of Basoya from the UAE, creating a "new milestone" in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
In a post on X, the Home Minister said, "Creating a new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, the NCB secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE."
Shah further pointed out that "Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach."
Praising the agency, Shah said, "By tracing the criminal through a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law."
Virender Singh Basoya is accused of being the mastermind of an international drug syndicate.
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