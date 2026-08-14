ETV Bharat / bharat

NCB Secures Return Of Fugitive Drug Kingpin Virender Singh Basoya From UAE: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a post on X, the Home Minister said, "Creating a new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, the NCB secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE."

Shah further pointed out that "Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach."