ETV Bharat / bharat

​NCB Ramps Up Manpower Capacity To Check Drug Trafficking In West Bengal

​New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in collaboration with the West Bengal Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), has created a specialised pool of 54 trained investigating officers to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking in West Bengal, a state that occupies a strategically important position along India’s Bangladesh border.

​The initiative assumes significance given West Bengal’s location along the 4,096.7-km India-Bangladesh international border, with the frontier passing through West Bengal as well as Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

The state’s location makes effective coordination among the NCB, state police, ANTF and border agencies important for detecting and disrupting cross-border trafficking networks.

The NCB recently organised a five-day Training of Trainers (ToT) programme in Kolkata. Training was imparted to Inspector-rank officers from the West Bengal ANTF, West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police in advanced narcotics investigation and enforcement techniques.

​“The training was aimed at ensuring that drug cases do not end with seizures but are developed into comprehensive investigations capable of identifying the wider trafficking network, its financiers, communication channels and supply chains,” an NCB official told ETV Bharat on Thursday.

​The 54 trained officers will act as master trainers, disseminate the specialised knowledge gained during the programme among personnel in their respective departments. This is expected to create a multiplier effect and expand the number of investigators equipped to handle increasingly sophisticated narcotics cases.

“The initiative is particularly significant for West Bengal as effective narcotics control along the Bangladesh frontier requires not only stronger border surveillance but also investigators capable of connecting seizures at the ground level with the larger criminal networks operating across borders, through digital, financial and human intelligence,” said former deputy director general of NCB BB Misra.

According to government data obtained by ETV Bharat, drug law enforcement agencies seized a total of 2,71,634 kg of drugs from West Bengal over the last three years: 63,695 kg in 2023, 1,31,991 kg in 2024 and 75,948 kg in 2025.