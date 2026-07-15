ETV Bharat / bharat

NCB Pushes Deportation Of Foreign Drug Traffickers, Joint Operations At Delhi Coordination Meet

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday called for the expeditious deportation of foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking, wherever legally feasible, while directing enforcement agencies to intensify joint operations, conduct joint interrogations and ensure timely sharing of interrogation reports among the NCB, Delhi Police and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

The directions were issued during the Quarterly State-Level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting for Delhi, held in the national capital under the chairmanship of the NCB Deputy Director General (Northern Region) Anand Prakash Tiwari.

The meeting, conducted in hybrid mode, brought together representatives of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Income Tax Department, ANTF Delhi, ANTF Uttar Pradesh, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), and other enforcement agencies.

According to the latest NCB report for 2025, a total of 747 foreign nationals were arrested by drug law enforcement agencies for their involvement in drug trafficking across India.

The highest number were from Nepal (203), followed by Nigeria (146) and Myanmar (97). Other notable nationals arrested for drug trafficking include Bangladesh (17), Kenya (10) and Ghana (9), etc.

Wednesday's meeting further focused on strengthening coordinated action against organised drug trafficking and reviewing the implementation of the recently released Vision Document on Narcotics Control.

Officials reviewed progress on measures aimed at dismantling major drug trafficking networks, with particular emphasis on intelligence sharing, coordinated enforcement and financial investigations to identify and target the proceeds of crime generated by narcotics syndicates.