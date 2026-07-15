NCB Pushes Deportation Of Foreign Drug Traffickers, Joint Operations At Delhi Coordination Meet
Drug enforcement agencies arrested 747 foreign nationals for their involvement in drug trafficking across India in 2025 | Gautam Debroy reports.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday called for the expeditious deportation of foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking, wherever legally feasible, while directing enforcement agencies to intensify joint operations, conduct joint interrogations and ensure timely sharing of interrogation reports among the NCB, Delhi Police and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).
The directions were issued during the Quarterly State-Level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting for Delhi, held in the national capital under the chairmanship of the NCB Deputy Director General (Northern Region) Anand Prakash Tiwari.
The meeting, conducted in hybrid mode, brought together representatives of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Income Tax Department, ANTF Delhi, ANTF Uttar Pradesh, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), and other enforcement agencies.
According to the latest NCB report for 2025, a total of 747 foreign nationals were arrested by drug law enforcement agencies for their involvement in drug trafficking across India.
The highest number were from Nepal (203), followed by Nigeria (146) and Myanmar (97). Other notable nationals arrested for drug trafficking include Bangladesh (17), Kenya (10) and Ghana (9), etc.
Wednesday's meeting further focused on strengthening coordinated action against organised drug trafficking and reviewing the implementation of the recently released Vision Document on Narcotics Control.
Officials reviewed progress on measures aimed at dismantling major drug trafficking networks, with particular emphasis on intelligence sharing, coordinated enforcement and financial investigations to identify and target the proceeds of crime generated by narcotics syndicates.
A key area of discussion was the need to expedite proposals under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, which provides for the preventive detention of habitual drug traffickers. Agencies were asked to accelerate the processing of eligible cases to disrupt organised criminal networks.
The JCC also reviewed 50 identified cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act that have been prioritised for early disposal. Officials stressed the need for close monitoring of these cases to ensure timely investigation and prosecution.
The meeting also reviewed follow-up actions taken after search operations in identified drug hotspots and ghettos, and directed agencies to sustain coordinated enforcement efforts in vulnerable areas.
During the meeting, the officials also underscored the importance of seamless coordination among central and state enforcement agencies, emphasising that joint operations and prompt exchange of intelligence are critical to tackling increasingly sophisticated interstate and transnational drug trafficking networks.
Reaffirming its commitment to the national campaign against narcotics, the NCB said effective implementation of the Vision Document on Narcotics Control, coupled with strong inter-agency coordination, would be central to achieving the goal of a Drug-Free India.
Officials said sustained intelligence-led operations and coordinated enforcement would remain the cornerstone of efforts to dismantle organised drug trafficking networks operating in Delhi and adjoining regions.
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