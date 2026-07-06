ETV Bharat / bharat

NCB Proposes Establishment Of BRICS Virtual Working Group To Fight Drug Menace

New Delhi: Stating that the emergence of modern, highly sophisticated methods of drug and narcotics trafficking has turned what was once a localised problem into a hyper-connected global threat, Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Anurag Garg on Monday proposed establishing a dedicated BRICS virtual working group to systematically address these rapidly evolving trends.

"This mechanism would serve as a vital platform to meet regularly, exchange real-time intelligence, analyse shifting trafficking patterns, and seamlessly coordinate joint law enforcement operations. Alongside this operational focus, we must remain steadfast in building the capacity of our frontline officers through specialised, cross-border training initiatives and the continuous sharing of best practices among our agencies," said Garg in his opening remarks during the BRICS heads of anti-drug agencies meeting in Guwahati.

According to Garg, the reality of 21st-century drug trafficking is stark: Criminal networks do not respect borders, they do not recognise sovereignty, and they do not wait for bureaucratic clearances.

"Jurisdiction-less crimes demand entirely jurisdiction-less efforts and to defeat these syndicates, our law enforcement agencies must operate with a level of agility, mutual trust, and seamless, real-time cooperation that cuts through traditional barriers. Enhanced collaboration is no longer just a policy choice; it is an absolute necessity for our collective survival," he said.

India is hosting the BRICS heads of anti-drug agencies meeting on Monday and Tuesday. The meeting brought together the heads of anti-drug agencies and senior officials from BRICS member countries to strengthen institutional continuity and foster deeper operational cooperation among the grouping's drug control agencies.