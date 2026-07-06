NCB Proposes Establishment Of BRICS Virtual Working Group To Fight Drug Menace
India holds the BRICS Chairmanship in 2026 under the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability' | Gautam Debroy reports.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Stating that the emergence of modern, highly sophisticated methods of drug and narcotics trafficking has turned what was once a localised problem into a hyper-connected global threat, Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Anurag Garg on Monday proposed establishing a dedicated BRICS virtual working group to systematically address these rapidly evolving trends.
"This mechanism would serve as a vital platform to meet regularly, exchange real-time intelligence, analyse shifting trafficking patterns, and seamlessly coordinate joint law enforcement operations. Alongside this operational focus, we must remain steadfast in building the capacity of our frontline officers through specialised, cross-border training initiatives and the continuous sharing of best practices among our agencies," said Garg in his opening remarks during the BRICS heads of anti-drug agencies meeting in Guwahati.
According to Garg, the reality of 21st-century drug trafficking is stark: Criminal networks do not respect borders, they do not recognise sovereignty, and they do not wait for bureaucratic clearances.
"Jurisdiction-less crimes demand entirely jurisdiction-less efforts and to defeat these syndicates, our law enforcement agencies must operate with a level of agility, mutual trust, and seamless, real-time cooperation that cuts through traditional barriers. Enhanced collaboration is no longer just a policy choice; it is an absolute necessity for our collective survival," he said.
India is hosting the BRICS heads of anti-drug agencies meeting on Monday and Tuesday. The meeting brought together the heads of anti-drug agencies and senior officials from BRICS member countries to strengthen institutional continuity and foster deeper operational cooperation among the grouping's drug control agencies.
According to Garg, the two-day event features specialised sessions on the exploitation of darknet platforms and digital technologies, the alarming rise of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), and the critical need to prevent the diversion of precursor chemicals.
"Furthermore, we have dedicated a crucial, standalone session to maritime trafficking. We know all too well that illicit drugs produced in source countries are increasingly being moved in massive bulk volumes through global maritime routes, polluting international waters to reach every corner of the globe. This reality demands that we move past localised policing and instead forge a unified, aggressive oceanic strategy to secure our maritime borders. Over the next two days, these sessions will give us the platform to not only share best practices but to forge concrete, actionable strategies," he said.
Reiterating India's Zero-Tolerance Policy against narcotics, Garg said that India has institutionalised an unyielding, comprehensive Zero-Tolerance Policy against narcotics.
"For us, Zero Tolerance is not just a slogan; it is an active operational doctrine. It means the complete disruption of trafficking networks, the financial starvation of drug syndicates through asset forfeiture, and the seamless integration of our state, national, and international intelligence agencies under a unified Whole-of-Government approach. While we are ruthless with syndicates, we are deeply restorative with victims," Garg said.
Highlighting that India has rejected the outdated view that addiction is a simple law-and-order failure, Garg said, "In its place, we have established a futuristic model centred on Harm Reduction and Holistic Recovery, recognising victims as citizens who must be guided back to a productive life. By anchoring high-tech law enforcement alongside community-based healing, we are not just disrupting the drug trade; we are healing our social fabric and securing the future of our youth."
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