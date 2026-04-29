ETV Bharat / bharat

NCB Gets 2 Days' Transit Remand From Delhi Court To Take Drug Trafficker To Mumbai

In this image received on April 28, 2026, International drug trafficker Mohammed Salim Dola in NCB custody after he was brought back to India from Turkiye on Tuesday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed a two-day transit remand to NCB to take notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola to Mumbai. Judicial Magistrate Kautuk Bharadwaj allowed the Narcotic Control Bureau's application seeking transit remand of Dola after he was produced at the magistrate's residence late in the evening.

"Since the accused Mohammad Salim Dola is required to be produced before the sessions court in Mumbai where the main case is registered, two days' transit remand is required," the NCB's remand paper said.

The "main case" stems from the NCB, Mumbai's seizure of around 20 kg of Mephedrone from Dongri in a raid (succeeded by a follow-up raid at the same place) on June 9-10, 2023, following which a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act provisions, and seven people were arrested.

Mephedrone is a designer or synthetic narcotic drug, which has various street names, such as Meow-Meow, Drone, M-Cat, White Magic, Rush and Bubbles. The NCB had also identified Dola as the supplier of the drugs in the present case, and according to its remand paper, he had been absconding to date.

Court sources said that various allegations against Dola, including him being a close aide of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, were being thoroughly probed by the NCB. Earlier in the day, in a major breakthrough, the NCB secured Dola's return from Turkiye.