ETV Bharat / bharat

NCB Chief Urges States To Prepare Three-year Roadmaps To Dismantle Drug Trafficking Networks

NCB DG Anurag Garg speaking at the valedictory session of the 3rd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Heads of States and Union Territories on Thursday ( Special Arrangement )

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General Anurag Garg on Thursday urged all States and Union Territories to prepare their own three-year roadmaps to combat drug trafficking, aligned with the National Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–29).

He has also called for a decisive shift from seizure-centric enforcement to a network-centric approach to dismantle organised drug trafficking networks.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 3rd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Heads of States and Union Territories here, Garg called upon state-level anti-narcotics agencies to work with "full commitment and sincerity of purpose" to meet the challenge of controlling drugs over the next three years.

The two-day conference, organised by NCB under the theme “United Resolve, Shared Responsibility”, concluded on Thursday. ANTF heads from all 36 States and Union Territories, along with representatives of various Central government departments and agencies, participated in the deliberations.

Garg said the roadmaps prepared by individual States should take into account their specific drug-trafficking challenges and requirements, while remaining aligned with the national targets under the Vision Document.

He emphasised that enforcement agencies needed to move beyond measuring performance primarily through the quantity of narcotics seized and instead focus on identifying, tracing and dismantling the networks responsible for trafficking.

"The time has come to move from a seizure-centric approach to a network-centric approach," the DG said, underlining the need for coordinated efforts to identify and destroy transnational, interstate, and intrastate drug-trafficking networks.