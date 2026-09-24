NCB Chief Urges States To Prepare Three-year Roadmaps To Dismantle Drug Trafficking Networks
NCB DG Anurag Garg calls for a shift from seizure-centric to network-centric enforcement. Reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General Anurag Garg on Thursday urged all States and Union Territories to prepare their own three-year roadmaps to combat drug trafficking, aligned with the National Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–29).
He has also called for a decisive shift from seizure-centric enforcement to a network-centric approach to dismantle organised drug trafficking networks.
Addressing the valedictory session of the 3rd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Heads of States and Union Territories here, Garg called upon state-level anti-narcotics agencies to work with "full commitment and sincerity of purpose" to meet the challenge of controlling drugs over the next three years.
The two-day conference, organised by NCB under the theme “United Resolve, Shared Responsibility”, concluded on Thursday. ANTF heads from all 36 States and Union Territories, along with representatives of various Central government departments and agencies, participated in the deliberations.
Garg said the roadmaps prepared by individual States should take into account their specific drug-trafficking challenges and requirements, while remaining aligned with the national targets under the Vision Document.
He emphasised that enforcement agencies needed to move beyond measuring performance primarily through the quantity of narcotics seized and instead focus on identifying, tracing and dismantling the networks responsible for trafficking.
"The time has come to move from a seizure-centric approach to a network-centric approach," the DG said, underlining the need for coordinated efforts to identify and destroy transnational, interstate, and intrastate drug-trafficking networks.
He also stressed the importance of building stronger networks among enforcement and intelligence agencies for better sharing of information, coordination, and cooperation. Such coordination, he said, would be critical to detecting the wider networks operating behind individual drug seizures and targeting their organisers and financiers.
The conference deliberations had focused extensively on strengthening State ANTFs, making NCORD and Joint Coordination Committee meetings more outcome-oriented, financial profiling of drug networks, effective use of the PITNDPS Act, and focused prosecution of kingpins and organised trafficking networks.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who inaugurated the conference on Wednesday, had set a broader national target of eliminating the drug trade from India by December 31, 2029, linking the objective to the country’s development goals and the need to protect future generations.
The conference also examined demand reduction, prevention, and rehabilitation, including the UGC’s Nasha Mukt Campus Framework, creation of 500-metre Drug-Free Zones around educational institutions and expansion of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.
On the enforcement side, participants in the two-day-long conference discussed the use of databases and technology platforms such as NIDAAN, e-Sakshya, e-Prison and CCTNS, besides Nar-K9 for intelligence-led interdiction and the MAC platform for information sharing. Emerging challenges involving synthetic drugs, precursor chemicals, clandestine laboratories, darknet and cryptocurrency-based narcotics offences were also discussed.
The NCB chief said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has already constituted a narcotics cell to fight drug trafficking through railways. "A proposed memorandum of understanding between the NCB and RPF would institutionalise capacity building, information exchange and joint operations between the two agencies,” said Garg.
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