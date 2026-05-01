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NCB Busts Major International Narcotics Ring, Cocaine Worth Rs 1,745 Crore Seized In Mumbai: Amit Shah

Shah informed that NCB has busted a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kilograms of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 1, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST

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New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kilograms of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai.

Announcing the seizure on the social media platform on 'X', Shah said, "We are resolved to ruthlessly crush the narcotics cartel."

"The @narcoticsbureau has cracked down on a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kg of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai. This is a trailblazing example of a bottom-to-top approach where the agency traced back a smaller consignment to net a massive network," Shah said.

The Union Minister further congratulated the Narcotics Control Bureau team for busting the major narcotics ring. "Congratulations to Team NCB for this monumental success," he concluded.

The seizure comes days after Salim Dola, a drug trafficker and aide of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was brought to India from Turkiye under 'Operation Global-Hunt'. He was taken into custody on his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, early this morning by NCB.

Also Read:

  1. Dawood Aide Salim Dola Sent To NCB Custody Till May 8 After Being Brought To Mumbai
  2. Dawood Aide Salim Dola To Be Produced Before Mumbai Sessions Court

TAGGED:

NARCOTICS CONTROL BUREAU
INTERNATIONAL NARCOTICS RING BUSTED
UNION MINISTER AMIT SHAH

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