NCB Busts Major International Narcotics Ring, Cocaine Worth Rs 1,745 Crore Seized In Mumbai: Amit Shah
Shah informed that NCB has busted a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kilograms of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kilograms of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai.
Announcing the seizure on the social media platform on 'X', Shah said, "We are resolved to ruthlessly crush the narcotics cartel."
"The @narcoticsbureau has cracked down on a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kg of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai. This is a trailblazing example of a bottom-to-top approach where the agency traced back a smaller consignment to net a massive network," Shah said.
We are resolved to ruthlessly crush the narcotics cartel.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 1, 2026
The @narcoticsbureau has cracked down on a major international narcotics ring seizing 349 kgs of High-Grade cocaine worth Rs.1745 crore in Mumbai. This is a trailblazing example of bottom to top approach where the agency…
The Union Minister further congratulated the Narcotics Control Bureau team for busting the major narcotics ring. "Congratulations to Team NCB for this monumental success," he concluded.
The seizure comes days after Salim Dola, a drug trafficker and aide of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was brought to India from Turkiye under 'Operation Global-Hunt'. He was taken into custody on his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, early this morning by NCB.
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