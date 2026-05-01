ETV Bharat / bharat

NCB Busts Major International Narcotics Ring, Cocaine Worth Rs 1,745 Crore Seized In Mumbai: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kilograms of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai.

Announcing the seizure on the social media platform on 'X', Shah said, "We are resolved to ruthlessly crush the narcotics cartel."

"The @narcoticsbureau has cracked down on a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kg of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai. This is a trailblazing example of a bottom-to-top approach where the agency traced back a smaller consignment to net a massive network," Shah said.