ETV Bharat / bharat

NC Vs NC Over J&K Reservation Act In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly

Jammu: Friction within the ruling National Conference sharpened in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday after party MLA Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri defied his own government's position and insisted on introducing a private member's bill seeking amendments to the J&K Reservation Act, 2004.

Veeri, who represents the Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency in south Kashmir, pressed ahead with the bill despite repeated appeals from senior ministers and colleagues to withdraw it.

The move exposed growing strains between the legislator and the party leadership, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah eventually making it clear that the government would oppose the proposal if Veeri chose to proceed.

As the bill came up for introduction, Minister for Education Sakeena Ittoo, who heads the Cabinet subcommittee on the reservation issue, urged Veeri to hold back, saying the government had already completed its work on the matter.

"The report has already been prepared by the Cabinet subcommittee and is with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha," Ittoo told the House. "Once it is returned after approval, it will be implemented, and we hope all concerns will be addressed."

But Veeri, visibly emotional, said he was duty-bound to honor the commitment he had made to his constituents.

"I am aware of the challenges and everything that is being said, but I request the government to allow me to introduce the bill in the House," he said, insisting that he would not step back from the promise he had made to the people of his constituency.

He further said, "I have only one son. He has left for London. He has told me that he won't return as there are no avenues.I want to appeal to the House, for Allah's sake allow the bill to be introduced for my children."

Even after several National Conference legislators tried to persuade him on the floor of the House, Veeri remained firm.

Chief Minister Abdullah then rose and said the government would formally oppose the bill if the MLA insisted on moving it.

Veeri nonetheless pressed the matter, after which the House rejected the bill by a voice and show-of-hands vote.

The latest episode is being seen as another sign of the increasingly uneasy relationship between Veeri and sections of his own party, particularly on issues he says directly affect his constituency.

This is not the first time the NC legislator has publicly crossed swords with the party leadership in the Assembly.