NC Vs NC Over J&K Reservation Act In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly
NC legislator Bashir Veeri defied his own party over its stand on reservation pressing for a private member's bill for amendments.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Jammu: Friction within the ruling National Conference sharpened in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday after party MLA Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri defied his own government's position and insisted on introducing a private member's bill seeking amendments to the J&K Reservation Act, 2004.
Veeri, who represents the Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency in south Kashmir, pressed ahead with the bill despite repeated appeals from senior ministers and colleagues to withdraw it.
The move exposed growing strains between the legislator and the party leadership, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah eventually making it clear that the government would oppose the proposal if Veeri chose to proceed.
As the bill came up for introduction, Minister for Education Sakeena Ittoo, who heads the Cabinet subcommittee on the reservation issue, urged Veeri to hold back, saying the government had already completed its work on the matter.
"The report has already been prepared by the Cabinet subcommittee and is with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha," Ittoo told the House. "Once it is returned after approval, it will be implemented, and we hope all concerns will be addressed."
But Veeri, visibly emotional, said he was duty-bound to honor the commitment he had made to his constituents.
"I am aware of the challenges and everything that is being said, but I request the government to allow me to introduce the bill in the House," he said, insisting that he would not step back from the promise he had made to the people of his constituency.
He further said, "I have only one son. He has left for London. He has told me that he won't return as there are no avenues.I want to appeal to the House, for Allah's sake allow the bill to be introduced for my children."
Even after several National Conference legislators tried to persuade him on the floor of the House, Veeri remained firm.
Chief Minister Abdullah then rose and said the government would formally oppose the bill if the MLA insisted on moving it.
Veeri nonetheless pressed the matter, after which the House rejected the bill by a voice and show-of-hands vote.
The latest episode is being seen as another sign of the increasingly uneasy relationship between Veeri and sections of his own party, particularly on issues he says directly affect his constituency.
This is not the first time the NC legislator has publicly crossed swords with the party leadership in the Assembly.
During the first leg of the budget session, Veeri had a sharp exchange with Abdullah over what he described as arbitrary hikes in electricity tariffs in his constituency.
Raising a supplementary question on power tariff rationalization, Veeri openly challenged the government’s official response, saying it did not reflect the ground reality.
He told the House that electricity bills under the Sangam-Bijbehara feeder had risen steeply over the past two years, citing specific bills as evidence. According to him, charges that stood at Rs 920 in May 2023 had increased to Rs 1,820 by December 2025.
He also alleged that similar hikes had taken place across multiple feeders in his constituency, in some cases touching 140%.
Veeri argued that ordinary consumers were unfairly burdened because unpaid dues from government departments and security establishments were being factored into feeder consumption, leading to higher bills for residents.
He said the issue had triggered frequent protests in his constituency and put elected representatives under public pressure.
Abdullah, while replying to the concerns, rejected the charge of arbitrary tariff hikes and said the government had not increased power tariffs since December 2023.
He explained that in non-metered areas, bills were generated on the basis of agreed electrical load and that revisions occurred when monitoring of feeders or distribution transformers revealed a mismatch between actual and declared load.
"There is no arbitrariness," the chief minister had said, adding that billing practices were governed by regulatory norms set by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission.
In a lighter moment during that exchange, Abdullah had joked that the government wanted Veeri to "sleep peacefully," referring to the MLA’s recent hospitalization after an accident, drawing laughter across the House.
Earlier, Veeri said that he couldn’t sleep at night due to the protests by people in his constituency, as there was an arbitrary increase in power tariff.
The faceoff got murkier when Veeri told the Chief Minister that, as an MLA, he has to face the people directly and the protests occurring in his constituency. In response, the Chief Minister emphasised that an MLA must have the patience to endure such protests.
"We are all MLAs first before becoming ministers, and we have to listen to the people. If the MLA doesn’t have the patience to listen to the people, he shouldn't have become the MLA," Omar said.
"If the MLA wants a solution to this, in the next elections we will also do the honour, and it will not be an issue for me," Omar had told Veeri.